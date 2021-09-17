CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Seattle, WA

Seattle Southside Chamber: Transitions

Waterland Blog
Waterland Blog
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0c9gjy_0bzoGFTk00

EDITOR’S NOTE: South King Media Founder/Publisher Scott Schaefer serves on the Board of Directors for the Seattle Southside Chamber of Commerce.

Transitions

By Andrea H. Reay

As so many businesses are faced with challenges related to workforce and staffing, the Chamber has also had to adjust and pivot to continue to serve the needs of our community.

To better serve our community, the Chamber has made new hires and implemented a structural shift in staffing to bring more efficiencies and we hope longevity and resiliency to our staffing plan long-term.

Second, please join me in welcoming Andrea De Jesus Infante Landin who will be starting a fellowship with the Chamber to serve as our Administrative Fellow. She is a recent graduate of the University De La Salle Bajio in Leon Mexico. As a native Spanish speaker, she will be instrumental in providing Spanish language assistance and outreach as well as offering key administrative support to staff while learning more about non-profit administration.

Finally, please join me in gratitude for our whole team as we work with diligence and dedication to have a smooth transition. Thank you for all your support and understanding as we move with speed and efficiency to implement these changes with the greatest success possible.

If you or your business is interested in receiving help or assistance with attracting new employees, or onboarding, the Chamber is here to help! Please reach out and let us know how we can help you meet your staffing needs.

This article was written by Andrea H. Reay, President/CEO of Seattle Southside Chamber of Commerce, “A voice for business, a leader in the community.” Seattle Southside Chamber has served the communities of Burien, Des Moines, Normandy Park, SeaTac, and Tukwila since 1988.

For more information about the Chamber, including a full list of member benefits and resources, please visit their website at www.SeattleSouthsideChamber.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Reuters

At least 3 dead after Amtrak passenger train derails in Montana -AP

Sept 25 (Reuters) - At least three people died on Saturday after an Amtrak passenger train derailed in north central Montana, according to an Associated Press report. The report cited the Liberty County Sheriff's Office, which said the three deaths were among multiple casualties. The Empire Builder train, which runs...
TRAFFIC
The Associated Press

Canadians, Chinese executive return home in prisoner swap

TORONTO (AP) — China, the U.S. and Canada completed a high-stakes prisoner swap with joyous homecomings for two Canadians held by China and for an executive of Chinese global communications giant Huawei Technologies charged with fraud, potentially bringing closure to a 3-year feud that embroiled the three countries. Canadian Prime...
POLITICS
The Hill

Abbott bows to Trump pressure on Texas election audit

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott is barreling forward with an audit of the 2020 election in his state’s four largest counties after mounting pressure from former President Trump . The move comes as Arizona releases a much-anticipated election review of its own, which led to increasing friction within the state’s Republican Party and ultimately found Trump lost to President Biden by an even wider margin last year.
TEXAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Seatac, WA
Local
Washington Business
City
Tukwila, WA
City
Burien, WA
City
Des Moines, WA
City
Seattle, WA
Seattle, WA
Government
City
Normandy Park, WA
Seattle, WA
Business
Local
Washington Government
The Associated Press

Closely fought German election ushers in post-Merkel era

BERLIN (AP) — German voters are choosing a new parliament in an election that will determine who succeeds Chancellor Angela Merkel after her 16 years at the helm of Europe’s biggest economy. Polls point to a very close race Sunday between Merkel’s center-right Union bloc, with state governor Armin Laschet...
ELECTIONS
CNN

What we know about Gabby Petito's final days

(CNN) — Over the summer, Gabby Petito set out with her fiancé, Brian Laundrie, to travel across the country in her white Ford van, planning to hit national parks throughout the western United States. For the past year, the young woman regularly posted pictures with Laundrie on her Instagram account,...
MOAB, UT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Southside#Spanish Language#Mexico#The Board Of Directors#Administrative Fellow
Fox News

Witness: Taliban hang dead body in Afghan city’s main square

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) – The Taliban hanged a dead body from a crane in the main square of Herat in western Afghanistan, a witness said Saturday, in a gruesome display that signaled a return to the Taliban’s brutal ways. Wazir Ahmad Seddiqi, who runs a pharmacy on the side of...
WORLD
Reuters

U.S. House passes abortion rights bill, outlook poor in Senate

WASHINGTON, Sept 24 (Reuters) - The U.S. House of Representatives approved legislation on Friday to protect abortion services against growing Republican-backed state restrictions, including a Texas law that imposes a near-total ban on abortion, but the bill is unlikely to pass the Senate. The Democratic-controlled House voted 218-211 largely along...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Waterland Blog

Waterland Blog

Des Moines, WA
174
Followers
466
Post
12K+
Views
ABOUT

Local News, Events Politics, Crime, COVID-19 News, Arts & more for Des Moines, WA

 https://waterlandblog.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy