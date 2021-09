In September 1988, the Grateful Dead brought an unprecedented nine-show run at Madison Square Garden in New York City to a close with one of the more unusual performances in the band’s history. The September 24, 1988 show was a benefit to save the world’s tropical rain forest with proceeds donated to Greenpeace, Cultural Survival and the Rainforest Action Network. Jerry Garcia & Co. were joined by a number of special guests you wouldn’t expect the Dead to team with, and the show included four covers that were debuted that night and then never performed again.

