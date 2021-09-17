CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Why 2021’s ‘Severe Weather Season’ switched from spring to summer

By Chris Higgins
 8 days ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. – This has been a strange year for severe weather across the country. Most of our severe weather came during the summer and not during the spring. In most years, the Woods Basement Systems Storm Runner gets its heaviest workouts in the spring months of April, May, and June. We call that “Severe Weather Season” because it’s typically the time of year when the right elements in the atmosphere come together to produce damaging winds, large hail, and tornadoes.

