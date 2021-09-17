Valorant Champions Tour Stage 3: VCT Masters 3 Berlin Quarterfinals Results

VALORANT vs. CSGO has long been a topic of conversation, with many fans of the former saying it’s only a matter of time before it overtakes Valve's shooter. The veracity of that claim is yet to be proven, outside of North America, where most orgs have already ditched CSGO for the shiny baubles of another potential franchise league, but the weekend did give us a look at the power of Riot’s new shooter.

