CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NHL

Home Schedule Highlights: October

NHL
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Flyers look to return to form with a capacity crowd and the best home-ice advantage in hockey, opening 2021-22 with a four-game homestand. Back during the Flyers' breakout 2019-20 season, the team enjoyed the best home record in the National Hockey League; a stellar 25-6-4 record (.54 points, .771 points percentage) at the Wells Fargo Center. That same season, Carter Hart set a new home save percentage franchise record in a season (.943, eclipsing Bernie Parent's .938 in 1974-75), along with a 1.63 goals against average (Parent's 1.40 in 1974-75 remains the franchise record) and a 20-3-2 record.

www.nhl.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Celtics full preseason schedule out; four games slated for early October

The Boston Celtics full preseason schedule is out and the team is slated to play four friendlies ahead of the 2021-22 NBA regular season, two at home and two away. The Celtics will likely be using the exhibition series to determine which players they decide to keep for the coming campaign given the number of players competing for a potential regular contract or two-way deal with the team. Kicking off early in October with a pair of home games, the preseason schedule should be a solid test of the strength of Boston’s deeper rotation and a good warmup for games that count.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brad Marchand
Person
Aleksander Barkov
Person
Sergei Bobrovsky
Person
Chuck Fletcher
Person
Elias Pettersson
Person
Patrice Bergeron
Person
Brock Boeser
dailymemphian.com

Memphis Madness scheduled for October at FedExForum

Tickets will go on sale to the general public Wednesday, Sept. 22. Johnson is a Memphis native who graduated from Middle Tennessee State University in 2016. He's traveled the country covering teams like Syracuse, the Buffalo Bills and the Memphis Grizzlies. He's excited about the opportunity to cover the Tigers and all things in the city of Memphis.
NBA
FOX 21 Online

Hibbing Native, Former UMD Star Scott Perunovich to Captain St. Louis Blues Prospects Team

ST. LOUIS, Missouri – Former UMD men’s hockey star Scott Perunovich will serve as team captain for the St. Louis Blues at a prospects tournament this weekend. The tournament will take place in Traverse City, Michigan beginning Friday. Perunovich missed the entire 2021 season due to shoulder surgery. The Hibbing native signed with the Blues after his junior campaign with the Bulldogs, which saw him win the 2020 Hobey Baker Award. Perunovich was drafted by St. Louis back in 2018.
NHL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Wells Fargo Center#The Metropolitan Division#Kraken#Western Division#Eastern#Panthers#The Flyerwire Newsletter#Nhlflyers
The Hockey Writers

Golden Knights’ Burning Questions: What if They Fall Short Again?

To wrap our five-part series on burning questions ahead of the Vegas Golden Knights’ 2021-22 NHL season, we’re taking a step back with more of a big picture view of things – what happens if the club falls short of a Stanley Cup championship once again?. To start, let’s get...
NHL
NHL

One-year contract for defenseman Sami Niku

MONTREAL - Montreal Canadiens general manager Marc Bergevin announced on Friday that the team has agreed to terms on a one-year, two-way contract with free agent defenseman Sami Niku for the 2021-22 season. The deal will pay Niku $750,000 in the NHL and $425,000 in the AHL, with a guaranteed...
NHL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NHL
NHL Teams
Philadelphia Flyers
NHL Teams
New York Rangers
NHL Teams
Vancouver Canucks
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
National Hockey League
NewsBreak
Hockey
Place
Vancouver, CA
NHL

COVID Policy Statement

The New York Islanders and UBS Arena look forward to welcoming you to the venue in a way that is safe and healthy for all fans, players and employees. Following New York State Department of Health's COVID-19 health and safety guidance, all guests ages 5 and up will be required to present proof of full vaccination status or proof of a negative COVID-19 test to enter the venue.
NHL

Comments / 0

Community Policy