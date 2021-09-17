Home Schedule Highlights: October

The Boston Celtics full preseason schedule is out and the team is slated to play four friendlies ahead of the 2021-22 NBA regular season, two at home and two away. The Celtics will likely be using the exhibition series to determine which players they decide to keep for the coming campaign given the number of players competing for a potential regular contract or two-way deal with the team. Kicking off early in October with a pair of home games, the preseason schedule should be a solid test of the strength of Boston’s deeper rotation and a good warmup for games that count.

NBA ・ 12 DAYS AGO