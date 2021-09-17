Home Schedule Highlights: October
The Flyers look to return to form with a capacity crowd and the best home-ice advantage in hockey, opening 2021-22 with a four-game homestand. Back during the Flyers' breakout 2019-20 season, the team enjoyed the best home record in the National Hockey League; a stellar 25-6-4 record (.54 points, .771 points percentage) at the Wells Fargo Center. That same season, Carter Hart set a new home save percentage franchise record in a season (.943, eclipsing Bernie Parent's .938 in 1974-75), along with a 1.63 goals against average (Parent's 1.40 in 1974-75 remains the franchise record) and a 20-3-2 record.www.nhl.com
Comments / 0