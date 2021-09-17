Louis Vuitton Shows Its Savoir-Faire in Los Angeles

The French maison’s bespoke trunks, exotic handbags and Objets Nomades furniture designs take pride of place in an immersive new exhibition. Louis Vuitton is revisiting its roots with a new Los Angeles installation centered around the custom craftsmanship of flat-topped hard-sided trunks, the design innovation that initially launched the maison as a creative force. Three rooms, open by appointment through September 25, highlight the French house’s heritage — an homage to its founder’s bicentennial birthday — while also foregrounding its future. Throughout the spaces, Objets Nomades furniture and decor, including designs by Damien Langlois-Meurinne and Tokujin Yoshioka debuting in new colors, join such classic bags as Capucines, Keepalls and Sac Plats.