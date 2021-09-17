CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Giant Forest's towering sequoias — including General Sherman — avoid flames another day

By Lila Seidman Los Angeles Times (TNS)
Wrapped in fire-resistant aluminum, the Giant Forest trees in Sequoia National Park remained safe from the encroaching KNP Complex fire on Friday, even as crews worked to prepare the 2,000-tree grove from flames that appear imminent. Fire officials sounded the alarm Thursday that the blaze — made up of the...

Another wildfire, at 21,598 acres with 3% containment, burns near California’s giant sequoias

While the KNP Complex Fire continues to burn in Sequoia National Park, a second fire is also threatening giant sequoia groves in California’s southern Sierra Nevada. The Windy Fire is burning 25 miles east of Porterville on the Tule River Indian Reservation and in the Giant Sequoia National Monument inside Sequoia National Forest. As of mid-morning Sunday, the fire burned 21,598 acres and was 3% contained.
Wildfires rage in Sequoia National park and forest, sending flames into grove of giant trees

Wildfires rage in Sequoia National park and forest, sending flames into grove of giant trees. A pair of lightning-sparked fires that took hold in rugged terrain in the Sequoia and Kings Canyon national parks exploded over the weekend, while another blaze to the south burned into a grove of giant sequoia trees, sending smoke billowing above popular tourist destinations and forcing closures in the area. All three fires ignited Thursday after a series of thunderstorms rolled in, sending more than 130 lighting strikes into the southern Sierra Nevada mountains and sparking the Paradise and Colony fires in the two parks. Collectively called the KNP Complex, the fires have since seared 1,037 acres with no containment, forcing the closure of the Sequoia National Park while the Kings Canyon side remained open, according to Mark Ruggiero, a public information officer for the national parks. A separate blaze, dubbed the Windy fire, had seared 974 acres in the adjoining Sequoia National Forest. It had burned into the Peyrone Sequoia grove, part of the Giant Sequoia National Monument, according to Kate Kramer, a spokesperson for the fire. In an effort to tamp down fire risk, all national forests in California — including Sequoia — were closed last month, with closures slated to last at least through Sept. 17. Flames were in the perimeter of the towering trees — which can rise more than 250 feet and live for 3,000 years — but it wasn’t immediately known whether the fire had felled any, Kramer said, adding, “The fire is already into the grove.” The national parks also contain groves of giant sequoias, including the 275-foot tall General Sherman tree, considered the largest tree in the world by volume. Although the fires are not near the General Sherman tree or any of the other groves of giant redwoods, they are considered a “threat” to the sequoias, Ruggiero said. “The potential is there, with the current climate and how fires have been burning these last two years,” he added. Last year’s Castle fire destroyed hundreds of towering sequoias. Ruggiero said the giants were naturally fire-adaptive trees and need fire to reproduce. But the ferocity of recent fires is actually stymying growth. “The fires are burning so intense,” Ruggiero said, “that it’s really affecting the sequoia population.” The Paradise fire, burning south of the Buckeye Flat Campground, ballooned to 807 acres while the Colony fire, west of Crystal Cave Road, grew to 230 acres. Given the challenging terrain — with the Paradise fire raging at an elevation of 5,000 feet — crews attacked it from the air, officials said. “We’ve been painting the mountains red with retardant the last couple of days,” Clay Jordan, park superintendent, said during a community meeting. “So we hit that very aggressively.” Mandatory evacuations were issued for the Silver City and Cabin Cove area on Mineral King Road, with the the Exeter Veterans Memorial Building serving as a temporary evacuation point, the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office said. The fires are also threatening the foothills community of Three Rivers, portions of which are under an evacuation warning. The Windy fire ignited in the Tule River Indian Reservation before pushing into the national forest, where it’s rapidly spreading south and east through dead timber and other dry vegetation, Kramer said. Rain dropped by the recent storms is gone, and it’s getting drier and hotter again — conditions that promote fire growth. Like the KNP Complex to the north, the Windy fire has been difficult to attack, with its location amid difficult terrain and intense fire behavior. The flames are backing downhill, and there are roll-outs — when a burning log tumbles down, Kramer said.
California fires: General Sherman and other sequoias given blankets

Firefighters are wrapping fire-resistant blankets around ancient trees as blazes tear through California's world-famous Sequoia National Park. Officials fear the fire could reach the Giant Forest, a grove of some of the world's biggest trees, within hours. The forest hosts some 2,000 sequoias, including the 275ft (83m) General Sherman, the...
Flames reach Giant Forest, threatening world’s largest tree

Flames from a growing wildfire reached the Giant Forest, the most famous grove of giant sequoias in California, late Friday night. Mark Garrett, a fire information officer, told The San Francisco Chronicle the fire crossed the General’s Highway in Sequoia National Park and neared the Giant Forest. Some of the crews trying to prepare the area ahead of the fire also fled, he said.
General Sherman tree undamaged by KNP blaze; Windy Fire burns into sequoia groves to the south

The world’s largest tree, the General Sherman in Sequoia National Park, was spared direct fire damage as the KNP Complex blaze swept into the park’s beloved Giant Forest over the weekend, while flames from the Windy Fire burned into other sequoia groves on Sierra Nevada slopes to the south and threatened Tulare County homes, officials said Sunday.
Firefighters 'working really hard' to keep flames away from California's famous General Sherman sequoia

Hundreds of firefighters are battling the KNP Complex Fire burning in the Sequoia National Park, keeping the flames away from the famed General Sherman tree. The giant sequoia is 275 feet tall, more than 2,000 years old, and the world's largest tree by volume. Sprinklers have been running nonstop to keep the area around the General Sherman wet, fire officials said, and firefighters protected the General Sherman and other massive sequoias by covering them with an aluminum foil-like material and clearing vegetation from their bases, the Los Angeles Times reports.
SEQUOIA NATIONAL PARK WRAPS GIANT TREES, STRUCTURES IN FOIL AS FLAMES APPROACH

September 18, 2021 (Sequoia National Park) – Two wildfires, the Colony and Paradise fires, have merged into one dubbed the KNP Complex Fire. Estimated at 18,000 acres, the blaze has been burning for a week inside Sequoia National Park and has now reached the edge of a historic grove of ancient giant redwoods.
Flames near, but Giant Forest safe so far

THREE RIVERS, Calif. -- The ancient massive trees of Sequoia National Park's famed Giant Forest were unscathed Tuesday even though a wildfire has been burning near them on the western side of California's Sierra Nevada for nearly two weeks. "As of right now we don't have any damage to any...
Arson-linked Fawn fire swells while Sequoia blaze prompts new evacuations

LOS ANGELES — As if fulfilling the forecasts for a fire-filled fall, crews on Friday were battling multiple large wildfires across California — including one that has been linked to arson. The Fawn fire in Shasta County ignited Wednesday and quickly became a priority as it fed on dry timber...
