Minnesota will look to extend its winning streak to three games when it hosts the Bowling Green Falcons in a nonconference game on Saturday in Minneapolis. The Golden Gophers produced one of their most dominant performances in school history in a 30-0 win last week over host Colorado. They outgained the Buffaloes 441-63 en route to posting their first shutout of a Power Five team on the road since a 21-0 win at Illinois on Nov. 12, 1977. Colorado had seven yards in the first half.

