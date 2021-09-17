CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
San Antonio, TX

Students Are Damaging School Bathrooms For Attention On TikTok

KPCW
KPCW
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Students are destroying or stealing items at their schools, often in the school bathrooms, for what school administrators and police are blaming on a TikTok trend. Reports have emerged from across the country: a stolen soap dispenser and damaged sink in Florida; intentionally clogged toilets and mirrors and soap dispensers ripped from walls in California; destruction and red dye staining the bathrooms and a teacher's belongings stolen in Arkansas; ceiling tiles and partitions destroyed in Tennessee.

www.kpcw.org

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
State
California State
San Antonio, TX
Education
State
Tennessee State
State
Florida State
Local
Texas Entertainment
City
San Antonio, TX
State
Texas State
San Antonio, TX
Entertainment
State
Arkansas State
Local
Texas Education
KPCW

KPCW

Park City, UT
1K+
Followers
14K+
Post
371K+
Views
ABOUT

KPCW's Mission is to serve Summit and Wasatch Counties with local news, information, entertainment and emergency alerts through its broadcast signal and digital media platforms.

 https://www.kpcw.org/

Comments / 0

Community Policy