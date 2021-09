The Hudson Valley has watched a lot of businesses come and go and sometimes come and go again. Here are a few that people miss the most. It's sad but if you drive up and down Rte 9 from Fishkill to Poughkeepsie you may notice that the road can often look like a business graveyard. Maybe not quite a graveyard because many of these old businesses are still standing. They are more like monuments or shrines.

HUDSON, NY ・ 3 DAYS AGO