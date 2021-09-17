CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Students Are Damaging School Bathrooms For Attention On TikTok

 8 days ago
Students are destroying or stealing items at their schools, often in the school bathrooms, for what school administrators and police are blaming on a TikTok trend. Reports have emerged from across the country: a stolen soap dispenser and damaged sink in Florida; intentionally clogged toilets and mirrors and soap dispensers ripped from walls in California; destruction and red dye staining the bathrooms and a teacher's belongings stolen in Arkansas; ceiling tiles and partitions destroyed in Tennessee.

news.wjct.org

WJCT News

Easing COVID Restrictions In Florida Schools; Project Boots; TEDxJax; JME Picks

Gov. Ron DeSantis appointed a controversial new surgeon general on Tuesday. Dr. Joseph Ladapo is a UCLA researcher who previously expressed skeptisim surrounding COVID vaccines' effectiveness to end the COVID-19 pandemic. Ladapo has already signed a new Florida Department of Health rule that students who have been exposed to COVID-19 are no longer required to quarantine if they are asymptomatic.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
WJCT News

St. Johns Superintendent Allows School Employee Mask Mandate To Expire

The St. Johns County School District’s mask mandate for employees and visitors expired Thursday, and Superintendent Tim Forson has not moved to extend it. The superintendent issued the 30-day mandate last month, as COVID cases were spiking statewide. Since then, the case rate has fallen, but the rate of people testing positive for COVID in St. Johns County remains almost 16% — higher than Duval’s 10.6% positivity.
SAINT JOHNS COUNTY, FL
WJCT News

Texas-Style Abortion Bill Filed In Florida

State Rep. Webster Barnaby, R-Deltona, filed a proposal Wednesday that aims to follow Texas’ lead in blocking physicians from performing abortions if there is a “detectable fetal heartbeat.”. The 40-page proposal (HB 167), dubbed the “Florida Heartbeat Act,” would require doctors to test for fetal heartbeats, which can occur six...
FLORIDA STATE
