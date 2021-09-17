CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Highland, OH

Highland volleyball beats Clear Fork

Highland improved to 11-2 and 7-0 in MOAC play after defeating Clear Fork by scores of 25-13, 15-10 and 25-13. Kendall Stover had 12 kills, five blocks and three aces for the team, while Kameron Stover contributed eight kills. Emma West tallied five kills, four blocks and five aces and Larsen Terrill added five kills. Also, Brooke Schott had five blocks, Ashlynn Belcher finished with four aces and Camryn Miller tallied three aces.

