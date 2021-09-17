CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Polanco on a good run since joining Blue Jays organization

By Nick Horwat
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePITTSBURGH (93.7 the Fan) While he may not have played in the MLB since leaving the Pittsburgh Pirates, but Gregory Polanco has been on a roll in Triple-A. After the Pirates cut the long time outfielder, he was scooped up by the Toronto Blue Jays organization and sent to Triple-A Buffalo.

