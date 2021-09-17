Samin Vafaee | News Editor

Samin Vafaee is the fall 2021 news editor for the Express. This is her first semester writing and editing for the Express. Samin grew up in an art-based environment, and writing has always organically found its way into her life, whether it be creative writing classes or writing novels for fun. A new passion flared for newswriting after the politically-charged events of 2020. She enrolled at City College planning to study political science, but after taking her first journalism class, Samin was motivated to keep the momentum going, and was invited to join the Express staff.