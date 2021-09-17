CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Texas’ Abortion Law Puts Constitutional Rights at Risk

By Sophie Carter
BC Heights
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn May, Texas Governor Greg Abbott signed into law S.B. 8, a radical piece of legislation that effectively bans abortion after just six weeks, with no exemptions given for rape or incest. The Supreme Court narrowly voted in a 5-4 decision to formally state that the bill may go into effect on the intended date of Sept. 1. The structure of this anti-abortion bill is not only a radical departure from the legal precedence for abortion rights in the United States, but it is also a stunningly sinister shift in how laws governing the constitutional rights of U.S. citizens are enforced. The Supreme Court was unambiguously wrong not to block this piece of legislation in consideration of both reproductive rights and the precedent set on infringing on other constitutional rights.

