The early COVID warning the US government failed to hear

By Post Editorial Board
New York Post
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf US intelligence had heeded the warning of a prominent Chinese dissident, we might not be in Year 2 of a global pandemic. In November 2019, six weeks before Beijing deigned to admit the coronavirus outbreak, democracy fighter Wei Jingsheng sounded the alarm about a mysterious new virus he’d first heard about around the time of the World Military Games in Wuhan in October 2019, according to a new book, “What Really Happened in Wuhan.”

Comments / 6

Question everything
6d ago

There were plenty of warnings it was pretty obvious when China locked down a 100 million people and stood up a hospital in 7 days. We were to busy with our political infighting.

Reply
3
PUBLIC HEALTH
#Covid#Chinese#Communist Party#Ccp
