The early COVID warning the US government failed to hear
If US intelligence had heeded the warning of a prominent Chinese dissident, we might not be in Year 2 of a global pandemic. In November 2019, six weeks before Beijing deigned to admit the coronavirus outbreak, democracy fighter Wei Jingsheng sounded the alarm about a mysterious new virus he’d first heard about around the time of the World Military Games in Wuhan in October 2019, according to a new book, “What Really Happened in Wuhan.”nypost.com
