In what will come as no surprise to anyone, Jett was the most picked VALORANT agent throughout VCT Masters Berlin‘s group stage. The mobile duelist has proven time and time again that she’s a must-pick in pro play. Jett’s ability to get in and out of danger, access unique vantage points, and dominate during save rounds makes her VALORANT‘s premier duelist. While no agent enjoys anywhere near as high of a pick rate at Masters Berlin so far, Sova, Astra, and Skye round out the top four.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 9 DAYS AGO