Latino Dairy Workers’ Mental Health Under Attack

When Julia Doucet, an outreach nurse at the Open Door Clinic in Middlebury, Vermont, received a visit from Jesús, a migrant worker on a dairy farm in Addison County, he was suffering from physical symptoms brought on by severe mental stress. Like many other Latinos working in the dairy industry, Jesús had an exhaustive list of worries that originated in his birth country. Indeed, once settled in America, many migrant workers are overwhelmed by stress caused by PTSD arising from their journey to the United States as well as poverty, isolation and language barriers, all of which are exacerbated by the generally poor living and working conditions they experience, reports VTDigger.org, a publication of the Vermont Journalism Trust.