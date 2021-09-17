'I'd be looking for revenge': Former defense secretary on family killed in drone strike

Admiral James Stavridis (Ret), former Supreme Allied Commander at NATO & author of ‘2034: A Novel of the Next World War’, tells Brian Kilmeade he wants to know about what went into the decision to close down Bagram Air Base and the timeline of pulling out of Afghanistan. Stavridis also wants to know about the plan to ensure Al Qaeda isn’t going to gain a foothold in Afghanistan and what the plan is to get our citizens and the thousands of Afghans out of the country. Stavridis explained the obligation for senior military officials who were involved in advising and implementing the Afghanistan withdrawal to tell the truth. Stavridis says he does not envy the position General Mark Milley is in, but he’s got to tell the truth.

MILITARY ・ 1 DAY AGO