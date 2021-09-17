CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
'I'd be looking for revenge': Former defense secretary on family killed in drone strike

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFormer Defense Secretary William Cohen reacts to the admission from the US military that it targeted the wrong vehicle in a drone strike in Kabul and killed 10 civilians.

