Premier League

Newcastle United 1-1 Leeds United: Marcelo Bielsa not satisfied with draw at Newcastle

BBC
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLeeds United manager Marcelo Bielsa says he was "not satisfied" with his side's draw with Newcastle United at St James' Park.

www.bbc.co.uk

Daily Mail

Allan Saint-Maximin promises more goals after scoring a stunning equaliser to hand Newcastle a Premier League draw against Marcelo Bielsa’s Leeds United side

Allan Saint-Maximin is confident there is more to come from him after he lit up Newcastle's pulsating Premier League encounter with Leeds. The mercurial Frenchman scored a stunning equaliser to hand the Magpies a 1-1 Premier League draw with Marcelo Bielsa's men on Friday evening, and might even have snatched victory at the death after treating the St James' Park faithful to a virtuoso display of high-octane dribbling.
Tribal Football

Leeds boss Bielsa: On chances we should've beaten Newcastle

Leeds United boss Marcelo Bielsa felt it was two points dropped for their 1-1 draw at Newcastle United on Friday night. Despite a large number of chances created throughout the game, Leeds had to settle for a point at St James' Park. “It was a game that according to what...
vavel.com

Manchester United 4-1 Newcastle United: Cristiano Ronaldo scores twice on Old Trafford return

Cristiano Ronaldo marked his return to Manchester United with a memorable brace as The Red Devils beat Newcastle United at Old Trafford. Ronaldo broke the record for the longest gap between Premier League appearances (12 years and 118 days) and struck either half for United, cancelling out Javier Manquillo's initial equaliser, as countryman Bruno Fernandes and Jesse Lingard also got on the scoresheet in a 4-1 win.
Person
Marcelo Bielsa
firstsportz.com

Premier League: Manchester United vs Newcastle United Player Ratings as Manchester United bag a 4-1 win courtesy of Ronaldo’s brace

It’s the home game for Manchester United at Old Trafford as they take on Newcastle United in their quest to reclaim their top spot in the Premier League leaderboard. It was the perfect start for United as Ronaldo scored the opening goal on his return, courtesy of a rebound. It was later equalized by Javier Manquillo. However as the match proceeded, a beautiful assist by Luke Shaw gave Ronaldo his second goal of the match. It was then made 3-1 by Bruno Fernandes off a magnificent out-of-the-box goal in the right corner of the goal.
SB Nation

Match Highlights: Manchester United 4 - 1 Newcastle (VIDEO)

Cristiano Ronaldo couldn't have written a better storyline than he did when he led Manchester United to a four-to-one victory over Newcastle United. Ronaldo scored twice and Bruno Fernandes along with Jesse Lingard powered United into the top position in the Premier League. Here are the highlights from the match:
#Leeds United#St James Park
Leeds United F.C.
Newcastle United F.C.
ESPN

Newcastle and Leeds stay in doldrums after 1-1 draw

Newcastle United and Leeds United fought out a 1-1 draw in an entertaining Premier League clash at St James' Park on Friday and the result did neither side any favours as it stretched their winless starts to five games. The result left Newcastle 18th on two points and piled more...
SkySports

Newcastle 1-1 Leeds United: Allan Saint-Maximin earns Magpies point

Newcastle produced a spirited comeback to draw 1-1 against Leeds on Friday Night Football but that wasn't even enough to ease the pressure on beleaguered manager Steve Bruce. There were audible murmurs of discontent inside St James' Park when Raphinha's cross sailed into the Newcastle net to hand Leeds the advantage inside 13 minutes.
The Independent

Allan Saint-Maximin promises more after inspiring Newcastle draw with Leeds

Allan Saint-Maximin is confident there is more to come from him after he lit up Newcastle’s pulsating Premier League encounter with LeedsThe mercurial Frenchman scored a stunning equaliser to hand the Magpies a 1-1 Premier League draw with Marcelo Bielsa’s men on Friday evening, and might even have snatched victory at the death after treating the St James’ Park faithful to a virtuoso display of high-octane dribbling.Saint-Maximin has firmly established himself as the star of Steve Bruce’s struggling team, but has been hampered since his £16million arrival from Nice by injuries and a bout of Covid-19, although he has played...
SB Nation

Newcastle 1-1 Leeds: Player Ratings

Leeds United managed to get a point at the noisy St. James Park vs Newcastle in what was a solid back and forth match up. Raphinha and Newcastle’s Allan Saint Maximin scored the goals for their respective clubs in today’s match. Here are the player ratings:. Illan Meslier – 9/10.
The Independent

Leeds United: Liam McCarron commits to club with new two-year deal

Leeds’ versatile left-sided player Liam McCarron has signed a new two-year contract with the club.McCarron, 20, joined Leeds’ academy from Carlisle in 2019 and was named in Marcelo Bielsa’s senior matchday squad for the first time for the recent Premier League draw at Burnley.Leeds said: “We are pleased to announce Liam McCarron has agreed a new two-year deal at Leeds United, keeping him at Elland Road until the summer of 2023.”Preston-born McCarron made his first-team breakthrough at Carlisle during the 2018/19 season, making 20 first-team appearances.He joined Leeds as a winger, but made his first senior appearance for Bielsa’s side at left-back in a pre-season friendly defeat to Ajax in August and was also an unused substitute in last week’s 1-1 draw at Newcastle.
