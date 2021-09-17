Newcastle United 1-1 Leeds United: Marcelo Bielsa not satisfied with draw at Newcastle

It’s the home game for Manchester United at Old Trafford as they take on Newcastle United in their quest to reclaim their top spot in the Premier League leaderboard. It was the perfect start for United as Ronaldo scored the opening goal on his return, courtesy of a rebound. It was later equalized by Javier Manquillo. However as the match proceeded, a beautiful assist by Luke Shaw gave Ronaldo his second goal of the match. It was then made 3-1 by Bruno Fernandes off a magnificent out-of-the-box goal in the right corner of the goal.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 14 DAYS AGO