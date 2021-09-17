CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Imperial County, CA

Special Weather Statement issued for Imperial County Southeast, Imperial Valley, Palo Verde Valley by NWS

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-09-19 23:00:00 PDT Expires: 2021-09-17 17:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Imperial County Southeast; Imperial Valley; Palo Verde Valley A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northeastern Imperial and Riverside Counties through 500 PM PDT At 410 PM PDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 21 miles east of Bombay Beach, or 24 miles northeast of Brawley, moving north at 10 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Calipatria, Slab City and Niland. This includes the following highways CA Route 78 between mile markers 23 and 27, and between mile markers 51 and 64. CA Route 111 between mile markers 39 and 41. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

