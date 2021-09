Leeds United under-21s suffered defeat in their first of three away trips in the Papa John’s EFL Trophy at the hands of Tranmere Rovers. The young Whites started well, pushing Tranmere high up the pitch and gaining their fair share of possession. But it all went wrong one seven minutes with Tranmere’s first attack as Clark pushed forward from the back-line before slipping Maynard through on the right channel, who fired the ball across goal, nestling into the bottom left corner.

SOCCER ・ 11 DAYS AGO