Happy New Music Friday! It's every audiophile's favorite day of the week, and some of our favorite artists from all different genres have blessed us with new tunes. Lil Nas X finally welcomed his highly anticipated bundle of joy, releasing his debut album, Montero, Taylor Swift surprised fans by leap-frogging her Red re-release and sharing "Taylor's Version" of her 1989 hit, "Wildest Dreams," and Sam Smith and Summer Walker teamed up for the latest release from the Dear Evan Hansen soundtrack, the soaring ballad "You Will Be Found."

MUSIC ・ 8 DAYS AGO