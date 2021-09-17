Spagnola: Next Quarterback Up Is No Joke

Are there times that this seems like a new and different version of the Dallas Cowboys? If you get that impression, you are right. After the 2019 season, Jerry Jones decided it was finally time to move on from Jason Garrett. He brought in Mike McCarthy as head coach. We all know that things went poorly in his debut season for a variety of reasons. McCarthy certainly made a big error in hiring Mike Nolan as his defensive coordinator and had to make his own change by replacing him this season with Dan Quinn. But one retention was also very important. Kellen Moore stayed on as offensive coordinator, and was given control of the offensive game plan and play-calling. This year, we are seeing hints that the Cowboys could be about to really turn things around. There are a lot of factors involved, but one thing may be overlooked. There is a flexibility about this team that is at times night and day compared to the previous regime.

