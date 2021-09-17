CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spagnola: Next Quarterback Up Is No Joke

 8 days ago
FRISCO, Texas – No time for the Dallas Cowboys to exhale. Like going, whew, thank goodness we've got this Tom Brady behind us. The one who threw 50 passes and put up 31 points in the nick of time to spoil what nearly was a grand season opener for the Cowboys a week ago Thursday.

Spagnola: Getting By With A Little Help From 'Em All

INGLEWOOD, Calif. – Maybe Mike McCarthy is right about this. Maybe it does take a village to win in this NFL. Case in point: Cowboys 20, Chargers 17. No DeMarcus Lawrence or Randy Gregory. Step right up football man Micah Parsons. Linebacker one day, defensive end the next. No La'el...
NFL
At 44, Bucs QB Tom Brady says 'I've found my

TAMPA, Fla. — Not long before he turned 44 on Tuesday, Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady took a handoff out of the backfield, tucked the ball and dashed forward. He then mimicked Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott’s spoon-to-mouth “feed me” gesture as he jogged back into formation. It was...
NFL
Look: What Dak Prescott Told Tom Brady After Epic Cowboys-Buccaneers Game

The Dallas Cowboys and Tampa Bay Buccaneers put on an instant classic in last night’s 2021 season opener. While Tom Brady emerged as the victorious quarterback, Dak Prescott had some kind words for his opponent. Prescott and Brady met in the middle of the field after the 31-29 Buccaneers win....
NFL
Mike McCarthy Show: Who's Up Next?

Bill Jones and Coach McCarthy look forward to the Chargers game and the challenge of facing Joey Bosa on defense. And Isaiah Stanback joins Bill in the film room to break down what the defense needs to do to stop the Chargers offense without the pass rush of Demarcus Lawrence.
NFL
Report: Dallas Cowboys LB Keanu Neal being placed on Reserve/COVID-19 list, status for MNF in question

Wednesday served as a significant day for one Dallas Cowboys defender as Randy Gregory reportedly made his way back to The Star after missing last week’s contest against the Los Angeles Chargers while on the Reserve/COVID-19 list. Gregory was actually the second Cowboys starter to miss time this season (keep in mind we are only at Week 3) as a result of being on the list. Zack Martin was out for the season opener against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Noah Brown and Brandon Knight ahve also both been on the list this season, and unfortunately it appears that the Cowboys may be missing yet another player for their third game of the season.
NFL
Would Keanu Neal's Absence Affect Parsons?

FRISCO, Texas – Another week, another challenge. Understandably, the Cowboys aren't about to divulge their defensive gameplan for a divisional matchup against Philadelphia. But just one week after his debut as an edge rusher, Micah Parsons may have another opportunity to show off his skillset. Just as Randy Gregory returned...
NFL
After further review: John Fassel's punt block attempt was the right call for Cowboys

Do other fan bases argue this much over special teams, or if it’s just a byproduct of the Cowboys’ special teams being especially putrid in the two seasons that Keith O’Quinn was the coordinator? In fact, O’Quinn’s first year as the special teams coordinator saw them finish 23rd in special teams DVOA, and they regressed to 30th the next year. Which is why it was so impressive that John Fassel’s first year on the job - especially when he had zero preseason games to work with - saw the Cowboys finish seventh in special teams DVOA.
NFL
One big improvement by the Cowboys is making all the difference

Are there times that this seems like a new and different version of the Dallas Cowboys? If you get that impression, you are right. After the 2019 season, Jerry Jones decided it was finally time to move on from Jason Garrett. He brought in Mike McCarthy as head coach. We all know that things went poorly in his debut season for a variety of reasons. McCarthy certainly made a big error in hiring Mike Nolan as his defensive coordinator and had to make his own change by replacing him this season with Dan Quinn. But one retention was also very important. Kellen Moore stayed on as offensive coordinator, and was given control of the offensive game plan and play-calling. This year, we are seeing hints that the Cowboys could be about to really turn things around. There are a lot of factors involved, but one thing may be overlooked. There is a flexibility about this team that is at times night and day compared to the previous regime.
NFL
