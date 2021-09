Round Rock Mayor Craig Morgan was authorized by the City Council Sept. 23 to execute a meet and confer agreement with the Round Rock Police Association. This agreement outlines how the city will conduct business with its police officers, as far as practices and functions that are appropriate to the governing body operating in a "responsible and effective manner," according to the agreement. Included in this agreement is an annual 3% pay increase for the three-year duration of the agreement. This is the third meet and confer agreement the city has entered into with the Round Rock Police Association since 2012.

