Weekend Events roundup: Saturday night fights, Suicide prevention walk, and more

CASPER, Wy. — It’s the last weekend before fall officially begins, and there is no shortage of indoor and outdoor events in the Oil City. On Friday, catch the cross-town rivalry match-up as the Trojans and Mustangs face off in the Oil Bowl, see Casper Theater Company bring Casper’s past back to life, catch live punk or EDM music, and attend a vigil for those who died unable to afford healthcare.