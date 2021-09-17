CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Meridian, ID

‘Devious Lick’ TikTok Challenge Hits Treasure Valley Schools

By Moug
104.3 WOW Country
104.3 WOW Country
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The latest TikTok trend, 'devious lick' encourages kids to damage and steal from their schools. Some valley schools are speaking out against it. Here's what you should know. Oh, TikTok. Endless entertainment, life hacks and comedy, but also a place where people can get themselves into some trouble. In this case, the latest viral challenge (not sure why it's called "Devious Lick") includes stealing and damaging school property. Unfortunately, this challenge has made its way into the Treasure Valley. Both Lake Hazel Middle School and Mountain View High School have had incidents so far, and Owyhee is trying to prevent anything from happening at their beautiful new facility.

1043wowcountry.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
104.3 WOW Country

Utah Community Surprises 89-Year-Old Pizza Delivery Man with $12,000 Tip (Video)

Sometimes humanity is vile, indecent and downright awful. Other times humans show such compassion, love and generosity to strangers it is inspiring. 89-year-old Derlin Newey is a pizza delivery driver in Utah. At 89 the man is kind, friendly and just trying to make ends meat by delivering pizza and smiles to customers. He was working about 30 hours a week and had no idea that one delivery would changes his life. One afternoon Derlin delivered to a home he had never been to before. He had no idea that the family he was bringing pizza and smiles to were Tik Tok stars with a big following.
UTAH STATE
104.3 WOW Country

West Ada School District Extends Mask Requirement

On September 10th the West Ada School District implemented a mask mandate that canceled all mask opt outs. All teachers, staff, and students were to wear masks essentially at all times. The decision came in part after reviewing Central District Health Data. It was also decided that they would review the mask requirement again on September 24th and determine if there needed to be an extension of the mask requirement.
BOISE, ID
104.3 WOW Country

Get The Vegas Experience Just Two Hours From Boise

The Idaho Lottery is an absolute blast to play. All of its games are fun, cheap thrills that sometimes turn into a big win. The scratchers are my absolute favorite. I just won $15 after spending $20. So really I made up $15 but am still down $5. Still, it was fun. But if you're going to lose, might as well make a whole weekend out of it where the stakes for winning are higher and if you lose at least you got all the drinks in a party atmosphere.
BOISE, ID
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Boise, ID
Entertainment
Local
Idaho Entertainment
City
Meridian, ID
City
Boise, ID
104.3 WOW Country

Experience A Day At Treefort In Under A Minute

Treefort is back in downtown Boise after a devastating year off due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Experience a day at Treefort in under a minute with this cool video!. The "days till Treefort" sign in Downtown Boise was a sad sight to see as it was counting down and counting down last year and then an entire year was added back on to the countdown but believe it or not, it's finally here! Treefort is such a cool festival and it's so uniquely Boise. Not only is there an incredible lineup of musical performers, but there's also an incredible showing of craft beers, films, and so much more representation of what our culture has been up to and it all happens in Downtown Boise through Sunday. Here's the thing... Things like this seem to come and go so quick and in the blink of an eye, you can miss it (Am I some knock off version of Ferris Bueller?).
BOISE, ID
104.3 WOW Country

Boise’s Airport Needs These Five Upgrades Immediately

We don't have to tell you that the City of Boise is growing quickly--it's actually one of the fastest growing cities in the entire nation. So what is a city to do about their "small" airport when it's only growing faster by the day? Well, with the Boise Airport recently being moved up in classification because of the volume of travelers, it seems that some upgrades may be in order.
BOISE, ID
104.3 WOW Country

Bachelorettes In Boise: 10 Things Every Party in Boise Must Do

We get to spend a lot of time in the streets of downtown Boise on the weekends and even on Wednesday's at Humpin' Hannah's. If there has been one trend that has felt very preset, it's that there seem to be a TON of bachelorette parties in the streets--noticeably more than usual. What's behind the trend? Maybe a year of the pandemic just pushed everything back?
BOISE, ID
104.3 WOW Country

This Kave(Man) Is A Real Hero In Kuna Idaho

Kuna High School is proud of their heroic student who is being celebrated around the Treasure Valley for saving a young boy from drowning in Indian Creek. Maybe you've heard the story by now, maybe you haven't. Trystan Herrera and his brother have been named KTVB Channel 7's "7's Hero" after rescuing a boy in Indian Creek. Britni Strong's son had fallen into the water while they were floating the river, which they do regularly in the summer. Somehow his foot got tangled up by a rope. Britni was unable to swim towards him when she'd try to get into the water. Trystan and his brother were riding their bikes nearby when they heard the screaming. When they stumbled upon the scene, they jumped into action. Trystan was able to swim across the river, despite the strong current, help free the boys foot and get him back to safety.
IDAHO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lick#Vandalism#Treasure Valley#Lake Hazel Middle School#Mountain View High School#Idaho News 6#Mvhs#Owyhee High School#Idahoans Embarrassing#National News
104.3 WOW Country

These Are 15 of the Luckiest Lottery Locations in the Boise Area

2021 has been an emotional rollercoaster for Idaho lottery players who pin their lottery dreams on the multi-state Powerball game. In early March, it looked like Powerball would no longer be offered in Idaho because the game planned to expand into Australia and the United Kingdom. The way that Idaho law is written, we're prohibited from participating in multi-national lottery games. There was a bill proposed in the House State Affair Committee to try and save the Powerball, but it was shot down. Some of the lawmakers opposed to the bill were opposed because they were worried that Australia would use their money for anti-gun causes. Insert eye roll here.
BOISE, ID
104.3 WOW Country

Chick-fil-A is Adding Pork to the Menu and Home Delivery Options

Chick-fil-A has some major changes coming that have even loyal fans scratching their heads. Chick-fil-A has always been a place to score great chicken. They are expanding their menu to another animal although not cows because beef would throw their entire marketing campaign of cows supporting Chick-fil-A out the window. Pigs on the other hand are free game according to the restaurant chain.
BOISE, ID
104.3 WOW Country

This is the Smallest Town (Least Populated) in Idaho

When it comes to small towns, every state boasts at least one scenic mountain town, one pretty lake town, and one quirky small town destination, but only one can take the top spot as the absolute teeniest! House Beautiful came up with the least-populated small towns in the U.S. For Idaho's ours only has three residents. But it is surrounded by a whole lot of beauty.
IDAHO STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TikTok
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Behind Viral Videos
104.3 WOW Country

How Clean is Idaho? From Air Pollution, Clean Water and Environmental Friendliness, How do we Rank?

We are surrounded by nature and some of the most beautiful scenery available here in the gem state. From Boise the city of trees to having stunning lakes, rivers and streams throughout the state. So how clean are we really? No matter how pristine our surroundings are, every person in every state produces waste. Some though, create a lot more than others. Check out how Idaho and our surrounding states scored along with what state is the dirtiest in the nation.
IDAHO STATE
104.3 WOW Country

Boise Is One Of The Country’s Best Coffee Cities

We've got some pretty stellar coffee options here in Boise, and while we aren't the "best" coffee city in the country, we're among the coffee elite!. Wallethub released their 2021 study of the best coffee cities in America and it should come as no surprise that the West Coast and the Pacific Northwest in general, do pretty well. Portland took the number one spot, San Francisco took the number two and believe it or not, Seattle was the third best coffee city for 2021. So what's it all based on? Well, a variety of factors: average price per pack of coffee, average price for a cappuccino, average spending per household, share of adult coffee drinkers, share of households that actually own coffee makers, number of coffee shops per capita, number of coffee shops with free wifi, number of donut shops, etc. I mean you get the idea... A lot of different factors went into organizing the 100 most populated cities in the country based on how coffee friendly they are.
BOISE, ID
104.3 WOW Country

Why Boise is One of The Best State Capitals to Call Home

As the state capital of Idaho, Boise is a lively city that's full of growth. Some may argue it's "too much" growth but there are obvious reasons why people want to live here. Rent.com created a formula that considered all 50 state capitals in the U.S. to determine which ones are the best to call home. Boise came in tied for 5th!
BOISE, ID
104.3 WOW Country

The New Idaho Fish and Game Headquarters is Massive

Our studios are conveniently located very near the greenbelt in downtown Boise. I consider myself very lucky to be able to walk the gorgeous greenbelt regularly and see what is going on around it. This past week as my friend and I took a shortcut back we stumbled upon the massive construction project and build that is happening for The Idaho Department of Fish and Game (IDFG) and Idaho Fish & Wildlife Foundation.
IDAHO STATE
104.3 WOW Country

5 Idaho Ways To Celebrate Spooky Season Early

Arguably, spooky season starts in October. A) It's Halloween month, and B) It's the first full month of Fall. I mean, technically it is still summer, despite the weather and dipping into cold temperatures and the leaves on deciduous trees already turning colors. But what's so wrong about starting the celebrating a little early? If Disneyland can do it, so can Idaho. And there are even some things you can do year round to get in the spirit.
IDAHO STATE
104.3 WOW Country

Broadway’s ‘Cats’ Is Coming To Boise’s Morrison Center Halloween Weekend

One of the biggest theater shows of all time will play the Morrison Center October 29-31, tickets are on sale now!. 'Cats' really is one of the biggest theater hits of all time and it's very exciting that the touring show is making it's way to Boise. The dates are October 29th, 30th and 31st and the tickets are on sale now, starting at just $50.50 and going up to $99 (plus ticket fees). Over the last forty years, 'Cats' the musical has been presented in over thirty countries and fifteen languages, there were even two 'Cats' based films; one that came out back in 1998 and one that came out just a couple of years ago in 2019, starring a plethora of big stars, including Taylor Swift!
BOISE, ID
104.3 WOW Country

104.3 WOW Country

Boise, ID
4K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WOW 104.3 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Boise, Idaho. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy