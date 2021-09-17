‘Devious Lick’ TikTok Challenge Hits Treasure Valley Schools

Treefort is back in downtown Boise after a devastating year off due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Experience a day at Treefort in under a minute with this cool video!. The "days till Treefort" sign in Downtown Boise was a sad sight to see as it was counting down and counting down last year and then an entire year was added back on to the countdown but believe it or not, it's finally here! Treefort is such a cool festival and it's so uniquely Boise. Not only is there an incredible lineup of musical performers, but there's also an incredible showing of craft beers, films, and so much more representation of what our culture has been up to and it all happens in Downtown Boise through Sunday. Here's the thing... Things like this seem to come and go so quick and in the blink of an eye, you can miss it (Am I some knock off version of Ferris Bueller?).

BOISE, ID ・ 1 DAY AGO