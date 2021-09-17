BVRMC requiring staff to receive COVID-19 vaccine
Buena Vista Regional Medical Center will require all staff to be vaccinated against COVID-19 ahead of the holiday season. In a letter Friday to employees, CEO Rob Colerick acknowledged that vaccinations as a condition of employment is a matter that “causes much conversation and feelings,” but ultimately allows BVRMC to provide the “safest possible environment” for patients and insure stability operating the hospital under current virus transmission rates and OSHA workplace guidelines for healthcare organizations.www.stormlake.com
