ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — When it comes to quarantining students who appear to be healthy after coming into contact with someone who has tested positive for COVID-19, parents can no longer expect their students to be pulled out of school automatically. They now have the option to quarantine them at home or keep them in school, and it’s a decision many parents will potentially have to make in the very near future.

ORANGE COUNTY, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO