Game over. Wake dominated last 10 minutes.

The 3-0 Wake Forest Demon Deacons will travel to Charlottesville on Friday to clash with the 2-1 Virginia Cavaliers. Six of the last eight matchups between these programs have been decided by 7 points or less. Each of these squads feature two of the league's best quarterbacks in UVA's Brennan Armstrong (1,298 Pass Yds, 13 TDR) and Wake's Sam Hartman (691 Pass Yds, 7 TDR). The Cavaliers are 17-9 versus WF at home and will be looking to continue their winning ways. Get set for this fabulous matchup right here!

VIRGINIA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO