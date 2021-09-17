CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
How Hasan Minhaj Mastered The Morning Show Song & Dance Routine Thanks to His Mom

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWatch: Hasan Minhaj Channels Andy Cohen in "The Morning Show" If only every news show opened with a song and dance!. The Morning Show's Hasan Minhaj exclusively revealed to E! News how that catchy intro opposite Reese Witherspoon came to be. Minhaj joins season two of the hit AppleTV+ series, premiering today, Sept. 17, playing Eric Nomani, Witherspoon's new co-anchor. Jumping into season two was a whirlwind for Minhaj, who detailed the "great vibe" of the A-list ensemble cast, which includes Jennifer Aniston, Billy Crudup, Karen Pittman and fellow season two addition Julianna Margulies.

