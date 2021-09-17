‘Our Kind of People’: Meet the cast of FOX’s newest drama series

The Yaya DaCosta-led drama series about a single mom who's trying to build her hair-care business in the wealthy Black community of Oak Bluffs on Martha's Vineyard features solid performances that can't overcome lackluster scripts. "Fox’s Our Kind of People is easy to want to like, and occasionally it’s actually easy to like," says Angie Han. "Billed as a juicy family saga à la Empire (with whom it shares executive producer Lee Daniels), the hourlong drama promises dramatic twists, luxe-life wish fulfillment and fabulously attired actors ripping into each other at fancy parties — all with an undercurrent of social commentary, based as it is on Lawrence Otis Graham’s critically acclaimed 1999 book of the same name about the Black upper class in America. Alas, though the show delivers to some degree on all the above, it’s also seriously hindered by a script that prioritizes breakneck pacing over common sense or characterization, and that rarely lets a theme simmer on the level of subtext when it can just come out and have a character spell out the metaphors for you. It’s not just clunky, it’s forgettable — the last thing a show that seems designed for virtual watercooler chat should be." Han adds: "What Our Kind of People does do rather well is capture the class anxiety of the wealthy, which for the summer residents of Oak Bluffs is further compounded by their experience of Blackness; families like the Duponts and Franklins are all too aware that money can go only so far in insulating them from a racist world. Characters spend great lengths of time fretting about the legacy they’ve inherited from their forebears and the status they’ll pass on to their descendants, and the extreme pressure to keep even a single crack from showing. There’s a sense that the upper crust of Oak Bluffs can never quite relax, which casts a dimension of tragedy on even the meanest among them. As with almost everything else about Our Kind of People, however, its observations about race and class tend to be buried under the relentlessness of the plot."

TV SERIES ・ 4 DAYS AGO