Homeowners in the Austin school district could see their taxes go up by an average of almost $300 under the district's new proposed tax rate. The proposed tax rate of $1.0617 is 4 cents lower than last year's rate and the district's lowest in 20 years, but it will translate to an average tax increase of $276.12 for the average home valued at $472,823.

ECONOMY ・ 14 DAYS AGO