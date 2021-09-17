CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

Should the IRS issue physical stimulus checks to families still waiting?

FingerLakes1.com
FingerLakes1.com
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ybWgx_0bznyJeX00

What would have made stimulus checks roll out faster and prevented American families from waiting months, or over a year to receive payments promised early in the coronavirus pandemic?

Several states across the U.S. are rolling out stimulus payments to help families get by as the coronavirus pandemic continues to wreak havoc on the economy. While the delta variant is playing the biggest role in sluggish recovery — a lack of vaccinations in parts is also causing challenges as hospitals fill up with patients.

Countless heartbreaking stories have come up as families wait for money that the federal government promised them months — or even a year ago.

The IRS has taken a lot of criticism for its troubles distributing stimulus payments, tax refunds, and enhanced child tax credit payments — but beyond the need for more manpower — some have wondered about technical limitations.

Why weren’t physical stimulus checks sent out instead of electronic payment methods?

Some frustrated taxpayers who are still waiting for stimulus checks from 2020 are asking that question — as the IRS faces a massive backlog of tax returns, unprocessed stimulus checks, and child tax credit payments.

Craig Nolan, a Harrisburg, Pennsylvania resident, is one of those people. “It doesn’t make any sense that they didn’t just send checks out to everyone,” he told FingerLakes1.com. Like millions of other Americans — Nolan is waiting for his second stimulus check, which the IRS told him would arrive after he filed his taxes. “My claim was processed — they tell me it’s part of an electronic back up. Banks, the IRS, everything all not working together.”

Early in the coronavirus pandemic the IRS said that it would not send out physical checks to anyone who had received a tax refund by direct deposit. In recent years, the IRS has transitioned most filers to electronic payment method. While there are still some people who receive physical checks — the idea that it would’ve made payments process more quickly is misguided.

Where are new stimulus checks being sent out?

California is the only state that’s sending out universal stimulus checks to most residents. In fact, hundreds of thousands have already been delivered. The state government there says that 9 million more payments will be issued by October 15. Those checks will be worth $600, according to officials.

New York State is tapping into federal funds to issue stimulus checks to immigrant workers under an excluded workers program, which will send stimulus checks worth up to $15,200 to undocumented workers that made less than $26,000 last year.

Other states, like Florida, New Mexico, Arizona, and Tennessee are rolling out stimulus payments to those in certain employment fields — like teachers or first responders.

State websites are providing the most-recent information on this front.

Want the latest headlines in your inbox each morning? Click here to sign up for our Morning Edition and Sunday Insight newsletters. They are dedicated to keeping you in the know. You can also download the FingerLakes1.com App for Android (All Android Devices) or iOS (iPhone, iPad)

Comments / 4

Related
Jenn Leach

Are we getting 4th stimulus checks this month?

No official announcement of a fourth stimulus check yet but it might be getting close. The media is covering this topic with new announcements daily. Some states are giving their own version of statewide stimulus checks like Harris county, Texas which is giving $1,500 per household for emergency assistance as a part of the Harris County recovery fund.
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
Motley Fool

Stimulus Update: IRS Sending Out More Money This Week

Will you be getting a payment from the IRS in your bank account?. Millions of Americans are waiting and hoping for a fourth stimulus check as the Delta variant of COVID-19 rages and as Americans experience high inflation, falling income, and reduced spending. With lawmakers working instead on other legislation,...
INCOME TAX
The State

Missing September’s child tax credit payment? IRS investigates why some didn’t get it

The Internal Revenue Service is investigating why some parents are missing their September child tax credit payments. The third round of monthly payments of up to $300 per child were sent out Wednesday to eligible families either through direct deposit or paper checks sent in the mail. But the IRS said Friday that it’s aware of some cases in which parents who received payments in July and August have not yet received their September payments.
INCOME TAX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
State
Arizona State
State
California State
State
Tennessee State
State
Florida State
CBS Detroit

Fourth Stimulus Check: Will You See Another Relief Payment Soon?

(CBS Detroit) — The pandemic continues a year and a half after COVID first shut down the economy in March of 2020. The Delta is variant driving up case numbers among the unvaccinated. President Biden is instituting stronger efforts to encourage vaccines, as the rise in cases threatens to slow the improving economy. Meanwhile, significant recovery has yet to reach some segments of the population. Unemployment still exceeds pre-pandemic levels, even with jobs widely available in certain sectors. The federal unemployment bonus ended on Labor Day. Millions of people remain short of food and behind on bills. A fourth stimulus check could help those who are still wondering how to make ends meet. A few places have recognized that need for additional help and stepped up with additional payments. But will the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) provide another stimulus check in 2021?
BUSINESS
Salt Lake Tribune

Still waiting for your tax refund? You’re going to have to be patient.

It’s been almost four months since the filing deadline for your taxes, and you haven’t gotten your refund check yet. Should you be worried? Not necessarily. What should you do? Probably nothing. What can you do? Probably nothing. Are you alone? Absolutely not. According to the Internal Revenue Service, as...
INCOME TAX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stimulus Bill#Tax Refund#Americans#Iphone
hngn.com

3 Stimulus Payments Ranging From $1,000-$8,000: You May Be Eligible Despite Slim Chance of Another Round of Check

While the prospects of another round of national direct payments are minimal, owing to the COVID-19 pandemic, certain Americans may be eligible for additional cash. While many are hoping for more funding to alleviate the financial impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, legislation is unlikely to pass through a split House and Senate. Some states, on the other hand, have decided to send out their stimulus checks, and parents and homeowners may be eligible for additional direct payments.
U.S. POLITICS
WSET

Here's who gets the new stimulus checks and when they will arrive

BALTIMORE (WBFF/WKRC) - Billions of dollars have already been put into the hands of taxpayers through the American Recovery Act to help people recover from the coronavirus pandemic. On September 15, 2021, the third payment of the enhanced federal Child Tax Credit will be delivered to families with children under 18 years old. This will be the third check in a series of six payments. People who get the money through direct deposit will receive it that day. People who receive the money with a physical check will have to wait for the mail to arrive.
ECONOMY
WKRC

An extra $600 stimulus check could be coming to these workers

BALTIMORE (WBFF/WKRC) - Congress passed and President Joe Biden signed the last big stimulus bill into law back in March. That law provided direct payments to most people ($1,400) as well as a slew of other tax changes that put money into the American people's pockets. It also temporarily expanded the federal Child Tax Credit. Now, there's more money coming to a specific set of workers uniquely affected by COVID-19. The money will go to farmworkers and meat packers. There's $700 million set aside for those workers. Some of the money - at least $20 million - will go to grocery store workers.
BALTIMORE, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Stimulus Check
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
IRS
CNET

4th stimulus check: $600 for Californians, $1,000 for teachers, $2,000 payment petition

Millions of individuals and families across the US have received additional aid this year in addition to stimulus checks. For instance, three child tax credit payments have been disbursed to parents so far. Also, California residents that have been receiving stimulus payments received more money today with the second round of Golden State Stimulus checks for $600 (or possibly up to $1,100). The extra money -- either from Washington or your state -- has provided US households with much-needed help throughout the ongoing pandemic. But some families may owe the IRS for past stimulus checks due to an unfortunate math error.
INCOME TAX
CNET

Still no tax refund? Why your IRS money is delayed and what to do about it

It's nearly fall and the IRS is still facing a massive backlog that's causing stress for taxpayers. At the start of this month, the IRS announced it had 8.5 million unprocessed individual returns, including 2020 returns with errors and amended returns that require corrections or special handling. Refunds normally take around 21 days to process, but the IRS says delays could be 120 days.
INCOME TAX
WCAX

Tax refunds being issued to unemployment benefit recipients

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - The Vermont Department of Taxes has begun issuing tax refunds to unemployment benefit recipients. The tax department says refunds will be sent to those who received benefits last year and electronically filed their 2020 Vermont individual income tax returns, prior to the federal unemployment tax exclusion passed earlier this year.
MONTPELIER, VT
Motley Fool

Stimulus Check Update: These 10 States Have (or Plan To) Provide Additional Stimulus Funds

States have found a variety of ways to pass along federal stimulus funds. Beyond the stimulus checks that arrived last spring, expanded Child Tax Credit payments that are hitting the bank accounts of eligible families for at least a few more months, and a small increase in the Earned Income Tax Credit, it appears that the federal government may be easing away from stimulus programs for the time being. The hope is that the economy will grow at a robust enough pace to help lift all Americans.
U.S. POLITICS
FingerLakes1.com

IRS tells Americans to pay back $600, $1,200, and $1,400 federal stimulus checks: Here’s why it’s happening and what you can do

The IRS is sending letters to Americans demanding that they pay back all, or parts of their stimulus payments from the American Rescue Plan or CARES Act. The letters have been going out over the last 3-4 weeks, as people in different states report getting letters from the IRS indicating that they pay back $600, $1,400, or $1,200 – depending on what they reported in their 2020 tax returns.
U.S. POLITICS
FingerLakes1.com

FingerLakes1.com

17K+
Followers
7K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

We believe good journalism shouldn't be stuck behind a paywall. FingerLakes1.com is a paywall-free publication that focuses on delivering all of the news residents, visitors, and those who work in the Finger Lakes need to know in real-time. Breaking news, podcasts, in-depth investigative stories, and more all from a locally-owned news organization with a mission of investing in the communities we serve.

 https://fingerlakes1.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy