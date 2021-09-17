Bitcoin And The Myth That Is Capitalism

The below is a direct excerpt of Marty's Bent Issue #1080: "Nothing like the smell of credit risk contagion on a Monday morning." Sign up for the newsletter here. A few weeks ago we warned you freaks about the potential of a "canary in the coal mine" situation developing in China as one of the country's largest real estate developers, Evergrande, seemed to be at the "acceleration" phase of a massive devaluation of their credit which markets began pricing-in in May of this year. Well, we congregate in this dark corner of the Internet today to make you freaks aware (if you aren't already) that something has snapped. Evergrande is going under and it is dragging other large real estate developers in China down with it. The world is witnessing another Lehman moment, but this time it is emanating from China and not New York City.

