CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Markets

Bitcoin And The Myth That Is Capitalism

By Sebastian Bunney
bitcoinmagazine.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThroughout history, there has been a cyclical phenomenon characterized by Neill Howe and William Strauss as the four turnings.1 The basic premise of the theory is that civil unrest and major war is cyclical and occurs about every four generations. This is due to the fact that, by the time we reach the fourth generation post-war, society is simultaneously in a state of desiring change yet far enough removed from the atrocities of war that they end up repeating the mistakes of those four generations before them.

bitcoinmagazine.com

Comments / 0

Related
fxempire.com

Bitcoin Price Sinks as China Takes Aim

The market sell-off can be traced back to developments in China, where the central bank has issued a nationwide ban on bitcoin transactions, blaming fraud, money laundering and energy consumption. China officials are also taking aim at bitcoin mining once again. Meanwhile, fears surrounding China’s debt-laden real estate developer Evergrande also seem to have spilled over into the crypto market.
MARKETS
bitcoinmagazine.com

The “China Ban” Is Good For Bitcoin

Today, news surfaced that China had issued a final and complete ban on Bitcoin. Harsh, it seems, right? Headlines of the likes of “China declares cryptocurrency transactions illegal; Bitcoin price falls” invoke a sense that not only this is big news but also that Bitcoin suffers from it. Well, despite a couple of daily red candles, both are wrong.
ECONOMY
bitcoinmagazine.com

Bitcoin Will Truly Drain The Swamp

While Trump recently popularized the “drain the swamp” phrase, his execution and point-of-view were flawed. Politicians in the United States have been viewed in a negative lens for at least the last few decades. The problem is that our people have become so desensitized to this way of thought that nothing gets done to rectify the situation. Nihilism has been co-opted all the way up to the legislative level.
MARKETS
cryptopotato.com

Melanion Capital’s CIO Disagrees with Ray Dalio: Regulators Will Not Kill Bitcoin

Well-developed countries would not halt bitcoin’s success, says Melanion Capital’s Founder – Jad Comair. Jad Comair – Founder and CIO of Melanion Capital – opined that regulators would not “kill” bitcoin if it becomes too successful. Such a move would be possible only in some authoritarian nations, while the USA and developed G7 countries would never take such a “harsh step.”
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bitcoin Magazine#Capitalism#Civil Unrest#Americans#Communist#Dem
dailyhodl.com

Bitcoin Billionaire Chamath Palihapitiya Says Crypto Destroys Capitalism – And That’s Better for the World

Bitcoin billionaire and venture capitalist Chamath Palihapitiya thinks that cryptocurrencies counter capitalism and could help create a better financial future for the world. On a new episode of the All-In podcast, Palihapitiya makes the case for crypto assets and decentralized finance (DeFi), saying that crypto is already dramatically changing the way capital is allocated.
MARKETS
bitcoinmagazine.com

Bitcoin Magazine Opens Bureau In Ukraine

Bitcoin Magazine is proud and excited to announce that we will be establishing a news bureau in Kyiv, Ukraine as part of our ongoing efforts to expand reporting on bitcoin adoption in Eastern Europe and the greater CIS region. We will be opening the new office with a strategic partner that will be announced next month.
WORLD
bitcoinmagazine.com

Evergrande Sell Off And Bitcoin

The below is from a recent edition of the Deep Dive, Bitcoin Magazine's premium markets newsletter. To be among the first to receive these insights and other on-chain bitcoin market analysis straight to your inbox, subscribe now. After covering the Evergrande Real Estate Group last week in Daily Dive #060,...
MARKETS
bitcoinmagazine.com

As China Sees Lehman Moment, Bitcoin Is A Godsend

The below is a direct excerpt of Marty's Bent Issue #1080: "Nothing like the smell of credit risk contagion on a Monday morning." Sign up for the newsletter here. A few weeks ago we warned you freaks about the potential of a "canary in the coal mine" situation developing in China as one of the country's largest real estate developers, Evergrande, seemed to be at the "acceleration" phase of a massive devaluation of their credit which markets began pricing-in in May of this year. Well, we congregate in this dark corner of the Internet today to make you freaks aware (if you aren't already) that something has snapped. Evergrande is going under and it is dragging other large real estate developers in China down with it. The world is witnessing another Lehman moment, but this time it is emanating from China and not New York City.
MARKETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Bitcoin
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
bitcoinmagazine.com

Can Toxic Maximalists Hurt Bitcoin?

June 4 2021, Bitcoin Conference, Miami, Florida: Max Keiser strides onto the stage, clad in a white suit, in triumphant fashion, yelling,. “YEAH! YEAH! WE’RE NOT DONE! WE’RE NOT DONE! F*CK ELON! F*CK ELON!”. This clip attracted plenty of online criticism, perhaps most from those already looking for something to...
MARKETS
bitcoinmagazine.com

Reviewing The August Bitcoin Market

In this episode of Bitcoin Magazine’s “Fed Watch'' podcast, we invited Dylan LeClair, writer at Bitcoin Magazine, back onto the podcast. LeClair is deep in the weeds of the fundamentals of the bitcoin market. After touching on the price crash of Sept 7, (the day of the podcast recording), our conversation turned to LeClair’s monthly Deep Dive, a large report he writes for Bitcoin Magazine’s exclusive members.
CURRENCIES
bitcoinmagazine.com

El Salvador Now Owns 700 Bitcoin as President Bukele Buys Price Dip

El Salvador’s President Nayib Bukele confirmed via Twitter Monday that the Latin American nation has bought the “Bitcoin price dip,” exchanging dollars for Bitcoin at a time he believes it remains undervalued by the global market. The price of Bitcoin was around $45,700 dollars at the time of Bukele’s tweet...
CURRENCIES
bitcoinmagazine.com

NGU: The Bitcoin Price Will Rise With More Education

If you're reading this article on Bitcoin Magazine, then it’s likely that you and I have a lot in common. Clearly, we’ve both fallen down the Bitcoin rabbit hole. See if this sounds like you:. Heading to the gym? I'll listen to Guy Swann narrate an article then get pumped...
BUSINESS
bitcoinmagazine.com

Join the Bitcoin TikTok Army And Save Gen Z

Sorry, Bitcoin Twitter — Gen Z is currently being onboarded to “crypto,” and no, they aren’t liking or sharing your hot-take tweets. You can run the numbers yourself. Over half of Gen Z investors are now on TikTok, and it’s estimated that the social media platform will have more than 37 million users by 2022.
TV & VIDEOS
bitcoinmagazine.com

Making Panama Compatible With Bitcoin

Have you heard about what’s happening in Panama? Hint: It has nothing to do with canals. A new bill has been presented to legalize cryptocurrency and bitcoin, and the latest episode of the “Bitcoin Magazine Podcast” hosted two important figures in this developing story to share everything Bitcoiners need to know.
WORLD
bitcoinmagazine.com

Bitcoiners Are The Remnant, The Masses Don’t Matter

I recently read “Isaiah’s Job” by Albert J Nock. It’s an essay that inspired generations of anarcho capitalists and libertarians such as Rothbard and Rand, so if you’ve not yet read it, do so now or bookmark it for later:. I was introduced to it by Francis Pouliot at Bitcoin...
MARKETS
bitcoinmagazine.com

NYDIG Report: Bitcoin Provides Value That Far Outweighs Its Energy Costs

NYDIG published today "Bitcoin Net Zero," a 70-page document that evaluated Bitcoin's energy consumption in the context of its role in society. The paper, co-authored by Nic Carter, general partner of Castle Island Ventures, and Ross Stevens, founder and executive chairman of NYDIG, delved into the breakthrough technology's nuances. It dealt with the benefits Bitcoin brings to society, why energy is a requirement and compared Bitcoin to similar innovations that also improve citizens' quality of life around the world. Here you will find a summary of the main points.
MARKETS

Comments / 0

Community Policy