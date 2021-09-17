Shipping container restaurants, more food trucks proposed at St. Louis Park parks

Restaurants in parks could be shipping up to St. Louis Park. After residents of the city’s Bronx Park neighborhood raised the idea of creating a coffee shop at Nelson Park, near the North Cedar Lake Regional Trail and the larger Dakota Park, Councilmember Margaret Rog raised the idea of hosting restaurants at city parks. She indicated she did not intend for the city to build a brick-and-mortar building for a restaurant, though she did float the idea of hosting one in a converted shipping container. Alternatively, she suggested loosening rules for food trucks.