Police: Man who tried to buy $48,000 Camaro with stolen ID arrested

SEATTLE — A man who used stolen identification in an attempt to buy a $48,000 Camaro was arrested Thursday, Seattle police said.

The 40-year-old first attempted to buy the car on Tuesday when he visited an Aurora Avenue dealership. He was turned away because he was unable to provide specific personal information, which employees found suspicious.

According to the police, dealership staff told the man he would need to return with the correct paperwork to buy the vehicle.

The man reportedly tried to use a fake ID that had mismatched signatures.

Police said when the man left the dealership, staff discovered he had been posing as a 65-year-old Kitsap County man, who was in the hospital.

Dealership staff contacted the hospitalized man’s family, who said he was not trying to buy a car and was the victim of mail theft and identity fraud, law enforcement said.

After that call, the dealership called the police.

On Thursday, the suspect returned to the business, and staff called police who came and arrested the man. The suspect had the 65-year-old victim’s ID and banks cards in his possession, police said.

The suspect was booked into the King County Jail for investigation of forgery and criminal impersonation.

