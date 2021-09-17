Suspects sought in Commerce shooting

COMMERCE — Suspects are being sought in connection with a late Thursday night shooting in Commerce

The Commerce Police Department has released a statement concerning the incident which was reported at approximately 11:40 p.m. Thursday., when police responded to the 100 block of Sunrise for a report of shots fired.

Upon arrival, officers located a 25-year-old, unidentified female who had sustained a single gunshot wound to her torso. Officers conducted a search of the area and verified witness accounts, confirming the suspected shooters had fled the area.

The shooting victim was stabilized, and air lifted to a Dallas hospital for surgery. The victim was reported to be in stable condition Friday. The department did not immediately release the individual’s name.

Investigators were continuing Friday to interview witnesses and process evidence and no suspect information was to be released. The police department indicated that as of Friday, there was not a threat to the public.

Anyone with information concerning the shooting is being asked to contact the Commerce Police Department at 903-886-1139.