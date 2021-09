More than 182 million Americans–54.8% of the population–have been fully vaccinated, according to the CDC, which means the majority of Americans are currently vaccinated. But even if you are fully vaccinated, you may still need to get a COVID booster shot for extra protection. Although recommendations around booster shots are rapidly changing, as of late September, the CDC is recommending Pfizer booster shots for people over 65 and workers whose jobs put them at a higher risk.

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 1 DAY AGO