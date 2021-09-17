CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
SpaceX's Inspiration4 crew is having a blast and doing science in orbit (video)

By Hanneke Weitering
 8 days ago
From ultrasounds to ukulele jam sessions and space art, it appears the Inspiration4 crew is staying busy in orbit. The four private astronauts, who are currently orbiting Earth in a SpaceX Crew Dragon capsule, made a video call to Earth on Friday (Sept. 17) to give a live tour of their spacecraft, show off their amazing view and share some of the science and extracurricular activities they've been doing while in space.

SpaceX Falcon Heavy rocket will launch internet satellite to serve Alaska in 2022

SpaceX's Falcon Heavy rocket just got another passenger. The powerful Falcon Heavy is now scheduled to loft Astranis' first commercial communications satellite to orbit next spring, Astranis representatives announced Thursday (Sept. 23). The satellite — which will beam internet service down to Alaskans from geostationary orbit, about 22,200 miles (35,730...
SpaceX's Starlink broadband satellites could be used for GPS navigation

SpaceX's Starlink satellites may be used for navigation and global positioning in addition to their core function of broadband Internet, a new research study suggests. Engineering researchers external to SpaceX found a way to use the Starlink constellation signals for navigation similar to the capabilities provided by global positioning satellites (GPS), which are used in the United States and several other countries. The study represents the first time Starlink was used for navigation by researchers outside of SpaceX, the team members stated.
China eyes sending 1st female astronaut to new space station

One of China's few women astronauts is expected to be named among the crew of the upcoming Shenzhou 13 mission to the Chinese space station. The three-member crew of Shenzhou 12 just returned to Earth following 90 days aboard the Tianhe module of the Tiangong space station, but China is already gearing up for the next visit to its new orbital outpost. The Tianzhou 3 cargo spacecraft launched and docked with Tianhe on Monday (Sept. 20), carrying nearly 13,000 lbs. (6,000 kilograms) of supplies, and the next crew is expected to launch on Shenzhou 13 around Oct. 3 from Jiuquan in the Gobi Desert.
Water and Oxygen From Lunar Rocks? How Astronauts Can Survive on the Moon

Though large amounts of water and oxygen are present on the moon, the materials aren't easily accessible. That's why scientists from the Polytechnic University of Milan, the European Space Agency, the Italian Space Agency, and space systems corporation OHB developed a new technique to harvest the elements from anywhere on the surface of the moon, a press statement reveals.
Scientists pinpoint age of 'molten ring' in stunning Hubble telescope image

New science from a stunning 2020 Hubble image illuminates the back story behind a shining loop of light. The circle, also called an Einstein ring after the famous physicist who predicted its existence, came about due to a galactic-scale illusion. The galaxy this so-called "molten ring" curls around is called as GAL-CLUS-022058s and it is located in the Southern Hemisphere constellation of Fornax, the Furnace.
Ancient impact that formed Earth's moon was likely a one-two punch

The gigantic impact that created the moon was actually a one-two punch, a new study suggests. Scientists think that the moon, our planet's only natural satellite, was born in violence, coalescing from the material blasted into space after a Mars-size body named Theia slammed into the proto-Earth more than 4.4 billion years ago.
Watch SpaceX's Inspiration4 astronauts see Earth through their huge window for the 1st time (video)

A new video shows the Inspiration4 crew unveiling their incredible view of Earth, as seen through a domed window in their Crew Dragon spacecraft. The 90-second video (which includes brief profanity, in case you're watching with kids) was published on the Inspiration4 YouTube channel Wednesday (Sept. 22) after being filmed by crewmember Sian Proctor during the mission, which landed safely back on Earth Saturday (Sept. 18).
NASA's InSight Mars lander detects 3 biggest marsquakes to date

NASA's InSight lander has detected its three most powerful marsquakes yet, potentially giving scientists an even clearer picture of the Red Planet's interior. InSight spotted 4.2- and 4.1-magnitude temblors on Aug. 25, then picked up another roughly 4.2-magnitude quake on Sept. 18 that lasted for nearly 90 minutes, NASA officials announced on Wednesday (Sept. 22).
La Palma volcano eruption's infernal beauty visible from space in astronaut and satellite photos

New astronaut and satellite images of an active volcano on the island of La Palma reveal the frightening beauty of the eruption, as well as its dangerous proximity to humans. Lava began gushing out of the Cumbre Vieja crater on the island, which is located off the coast of northwestern Africa and governed by Spain, on Sunday (Sept. 19). On Wednesday (Sept. 22), European Space Agency astronaut Thomas Pesquet shared an image of the eruption as seen from his perch on the International Space Station.
Disney's Space 220 restaurant has hidden nods to NASA history

Space 220, Disney's new immersive restaurant offering guests a chance to dine in Earth orbit, opened this week after a five-year countdown. The new addition to the Mission: SPACE pavilion in Epcot Center at the Walt Disney World Resort in Florida blends state-of-the-art technology with a fine dining menu, providing an eating experience like nothing else on Earth.
CU Boulder Scientists Will Launch Cereal Box-Sized Satellite Into Space To Examine Planets Outside Our Solar System

BOULDER, Colo. (CBS4) – CU Boulder is about to put a CUTE spin on space exploration. The CUTE Satellite, short for Colorado Ultraviolet Transit Experiment, is no bigger than a box of cereal but will spend 7 months exploring planets outside our solar system. CUTE will launch on September 27th on the back of a United Launch Alliance Atlas V rocket from Vandenberg Space Force Base in Southern California. The satellite, according to principal mission investigator Kevin France, cost around $4 million and is only about as big as a “family-sized box of Cheerios.” (credit: University of Colorado) “It’s an experiment that NASA...
Inspiration4: Incredible video shows landmark moment on SpaceX Crew Dragon

Inspiration4, the first all-civilian spaceflight to orbit, got an out-of-this-world view during their trip. On Tuesday, passenger Sian Proctor shared a video on Twitter of the moment when the team first opened the SpaceX Crew Dragon’s cupola to see the Earth below. The video shows the team lost for words, as Richard Strauss’ “Also Sprach Zarathustra, Op. 30” (the theme song from the science fiction classic film 2001: A Space Odyssey) plays in the background.
Space.com is the premier source of space exploration, innovation and astronomy news, chronicling (and celebrating) humanity's ongoing expansion across the final frontier, transporting you across the solar system and beyond through accessible, comprehensive coverage of the latest news and discoveries.

