SpaceX's Inspiration4 crew is having a blast and doing science in orbit (video)
From ultrasounds to ukulele jam sessions and space art, it appears the Inspiration4 crew is staying busy in orbit. The four private astronauts, who are currently orbiting Earth in a SpaceX Crew Dragon capsule, made a video call to Earth on Friday (Sept. 17) to give a live tour of their spacecraft, show off their amazing view and share some of the science and extracurricular activities they've been doing while in space.www.space.com
