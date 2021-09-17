CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Amazon says it’s permanently banned 600 Chinese brands for review fraud

By Sean Hollister
The Verge
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRemember when gadget vendors Aukey, Mpow, RavPower, Vava, TaoTronics and Choetech started mysteriously disappearing from Amazon’s online storefront, and it turned out Amazon had intentionally yanked them while vaguely gesturing to the sanctity of its user reviews? Turns out they were just the tip of the iceberg. Amazon has now permanently banned over 600 Chinese brands across 3,000 different seller accounts, the company confirms to The Verge.

www.theverge.com

Comments / 2

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wireless Charging#Chinese#Taotronics#Verge#Amazon Asia Vp#The Wall Street Journal#Nicnguyen#Starfire2258#Yks
CNN

How bad are supply chains? Costco is renting ships

A version of this story first appeared in CNN Business' Before the Bell newsletter. Not a subscriber? You can sign up right here. London (CNN Business) — Costco (COST), home of the ultimate big box store, is not mincing words about what it's like to run a consumer business in the middle of a pandemic.
INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Product Reviews
NewsBreak
Amazon
Country
China
The Verge

New FTC memo calls for a focus on ‘structural dominance’ from big companies

In a memo to staff this week, FTC Chair Lina Khan outlined her new priorities for the agency: to focus on power imbalance, reduce harms to consumers, and address “rampant consolidation.” Khan wrote that the agency should focus its efforts and adjust its strategic approach to deal with the issues created by “next-generation technologies, innovations, and nascent industries across sectors.”
BUSINESS
The Verge

Honda will use Google’s embedded Android Automotive in its cars starting in 2022

Google nabbed another big automaker in its quest to become the default operating system for cars. Honda will soon begin rolling out vehicles with Google’s embedded Android Automotive OS, which includes Google’s voice-activated Assistant, Google Maps, and other automotive-approved Android apps as the default infotainment. The first Honda vehicles with...
BUSINESS
CNN

They took a stand against Amazon for their drivers. They say it cost them their businesses

Washington, DC (CNN) — Ryan Schmutzer and Tracy Bloemer, owners of businesses that deliver packages for Amazon in Portland, Oregon, hit their breaking point this spring. Both had run technically independent businesses since 2019 that usually rent vans owned by Amazon, and are paid by Amazon to deliver its packages. The businesses are called "delivery service partners," or DSPs, for short. DSPs have about 20-40 vans and up to 100 employees. The DSP program has expanded to nine countries, creating 158,000 jobs at 2,500 DSPs, according to Amazon.
PORTLAND, OR
Business Insider

Amazon has handed $100,000 cash prizes or cars worth as much as $40,000 to 8 employees who proved they were vaccinated against COVID-19

Amazon said it's handed cars or $100,000 cash prizes to a handful of frontline workers who entered a company lottery restricted to fully-vaccinated employees. In recent posts on Amazon Vest Life, an official Instagram account for Amazon associates, the retailer said it had awarded eight prizes as part of its "Max-Your-Vax" sweepstake.
LOTTERY
MySanAntonio

Amazon's AI-Powered Cameras Punish Its Delivery Drivers When They Look at Side Mirrors or When Other Cars Cut Them Off, Report Says

Amazon drivers say they are being punished for some driving habits that are considered safe and others that are beyond their control, Motherboard reported. Drivers told Motherboard that the AI-powered cameras in Amazon's delivery vans unfairly penalized them for things such as looking at side mirrors, adjusting the radio, and even getting cut off in traffic by someone else.
TECHNOLOGY

Comments / 0

Community Policy