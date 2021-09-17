CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
UN using honor system to check vaccinations for big meeting

By JENNIFER PELTZ Associated Press
Times Daily
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUNITED NATIONS (AP) — The U.N. General Assembly is relying on an honor system — and only an honor system — to ensure that world leaders have been vaccinated before they speak at next week's big meeting, the assembly president said. Support local journalism reporting on your community. * New...

Marietta Daily Journal

Biden to announce new COVID vaccine aid before UN meeting, Murthy says

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden will announce his next steps to boost the global COVID-19 vaccine supply before this year’s United Nations General Assembly begins, U.S. Surgeon General Vivek Murthy said. Biden is weighing a multilateral meeting ahead of the U.N. leaders’ sessions aimed at vaccine supply, and has said...
PHARMACEUTICALS
Times Daily

World leaders face new rule at UN meeting: vaccination

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — World leaders will have to be vaccinated against the coronavirus to speak at the U.N. General Assembly's big meeting next week, the assembly leader and New York City officials have said, prompting swift objections from at least one nation. Support local journalism reporting on your community.
PUBLIC HEALTH
fox5ny.com

UN dignitaries on COVID merit system

The United Nations General Assembly gathered together Monday for the first time after the event was canceled last year due to COVID. All attendees are on the merit system when it comes to vaccination status.
WORLD
newschain

Harry and Meghan meet UN official ahead of concert calling for vaccine equity

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have spoken about vaccine equity with a United Nations official before they join a concert in New York set up to promote the topic. Deputy Secretary-General of the UN Amina Mohammed said she has been speaking to Harry and Meghan about the issue among other fields they “care about deeply” including climate action and mental health.
WORLD
Health
World
Public Health
Vaccines
United Nations
TheDailyBeast

Bolsonaro: You Can’t Make Me Get Vaccinated for UN Meeting in New York

Brazil’s far-right President Jair Bolsonaro knows the risks of the coronavirus more than most, having famously caught the disease before getting pecked by an emu-like bird when trying to cheer himself up in quarantine last year. However, despite his traumatic experience, he’s refused to take his COVID-19 shots, and will defy a vaccine mandate for the United Nations General Assembly in New York next week. The New York Mayor’s office has made clear that everyone who wants to attend the meeting must show proof of vaccination to enter the debate hall. But the UN’s Secretary General António Guterres has admitted that he can’t force heads of state to get the vaccine, and Bolsonaro reportedly said Thursday that he’ll attend the meeting despite his lack of inoculation. The president previously said he’ll be the “last Brazilian” to get a vaccine.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
cityofpaloalto.org

Uplift Local Community Check-In Meeting

These informal community check-in meetings are held via Zoom and are open to the public to provide feedback on the program. They are held on every third Tuesday of the month from 5:30-6:30 p.m. The Zoom meeting details remain the same throughout. Join the webinar on Zoom. Webinar ID: 995...
POLITICS
Iola Register

Nations sound alarms at UN meeting

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — Racism, climate change and worsening divisions among nations and cultures topped the agenda today as leaders from China to Costa Rica, from Finland to Turkey to the United Nations itself outlined reasons why the world isn’t working as it should — and what must be done quickly to fix it. Said one country’s president: “The future is raising its voice at us.”
CHINA
Daily Mail

Brazil's fully vaccinated health minister who tested positive for COVID-19 gave protesters the middle finger as he departed UN after meeting with UK PM Boris Johnson

Brazil's Minister of Health, who tested positive for COVID-19 while attending a United Nations conference in New York City, was seen on video giving protesters the middle finger after meeting with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and staying at the same hotel as Joe Biden. Brazilian journalist Raquel Krähenbühl tweeted...
WORLD
Daily Mail

Wuhan scientists planned to release enhanced coronaviruses into bat caves 21 months before start of Covid pandemic outbreak - but US government refused to fund project over fears it would backfire

Scientists in the Chinese city where Covid emerged planned to alter coronaviruses and release them into bat caves 21 months before the pandemic kicked off, leaked documents have revealed. Dr Peter Daszak, president of New York-based EcoHealth Alliance, proposed working with a group of scientists from the Wuhan Institute of...
WILDLIFE
Times Daily

Federal judge delays vaccine mandate for NYC teachers

New York City schools have been temporarily blocked from enforcing a vaccine mandate for its teachers and other workers by a federal appeals judge just days before it was to take effect. Support local journalism reporting on your community. * New Subscribers Only. * Digital Subscription Only. After the initial...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Daily Mail

Texas school board AXES black principal who was told to remove intimate Facebook snaps with white wife

A Texas school board has moved towards firing a principal over claims he pushed critical theory after he raised eyebrows over an intimate Facebook photoshoot with his wife. On Monday, the Grapevine Colleyville Independent School District school board unanimously voted 7-0 for the non-renewal of Colleyville Heritage High School principal Dr. James Whitfield's contract.
SOCIETY

