AEW Elite GM Content Update Released With Ranked Multiplayer, CM Punk, More

By Jeremy Thomas
411mania.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAEW Games has released its big content update for Elite GM featuring CM Punk, new wrestlers, ranked multiplayer and more. The games division of the company announced on Friday that the update has gone live which includes feature 13 new wrestlers including Punk, Andrade El Idolo, Malakai Black, Brian Pillman Jr., Thunder Rosa, Shawn Dean, Anthony Ogoo, Ryan Nemeth, Cezar Bonani, JD Drake, Wheeler Yuta, Julia Hart, and Negative One. It will also feature a news and event system for updates from within the game itself, wrestler skins, new storyline missions and challenges, new avatars and finishes, a game compendium, segment animations, ranked multiplayer, and a championship belt system.

