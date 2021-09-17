AEW Elite GM Content Update Released With Ranked Multiplayer, CM Punk, More

Fallout 76 just recently got its Fallout Worlds update, a long-awaited patch that added private servers and unique, customizable worlds to the game. As players get accustomed to that, Bethesda said it's already looking ahead to the next updates to be released for the game. One of those will come in October, Bethesda said, while the other update in the pair will release at some point in December. Both will add new content to the game for the holidays, and players should expect an opportunity to test out parts of the updates prior to their release.

