After 636 days, the Minnesota Vikings finally will play another regular-season home game with fans in the stands. And they want to make the most of it. When the Vikings play host to the Seattle Seahawks at 3:25 p.m. Sunday, it will be their first regular-season game with fans at U.S. Bank Stadium since they faced Chicago on Dec. 29, 2019. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, no tickets were sold last season.

NFL ・ 3 DAYS AGO