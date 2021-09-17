The Narodny Team Partners With Side To Create Alamere Real Estate, Merging Evolutionary Service With Revolutionary Tech

In the aftermarket industry, color-flipping paints are very popular, but manufacturers have occasionally offered them too. These paint finishes look different depending on how light is bouncing off them. Other types of special paints change color with heat, but to see this change happen requires throwing hot or cold water over the car to see the alternative look. Regardless of how the effect is achieved, there isn't much point to it besides the obvious aesthetic appeal. But what if your car could change color at the touch of a button? That's just what Audi plans to do, at least according to patents filed with the German patent office, discovered by CarBuzz.

CARS ・ 2 DAYS AGO