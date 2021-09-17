CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Real Estate

The Narodny Team Partners With Side To Create Alamere Real Estate, Merging Evolutionary Service With Revolutionary Tech

Stamford Advocate
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMARIN, Calif. (PRWEB) September 17, 2021. Alamere Real Estate today announced its partnership with Side, the only real estate brokerage that works exclusively with high-performing agents, teams, and independent brokerages to transform them into boutique brands and businesses. The alliance will ensure that Alamere Real Estate, intent on creating an industry that works for today’s — and tomorrow’s — real estate clients, is powered by the most advanced platform in the industry.

www.stamfordadvocate.com

Comments / 0

Related
Tampa Bay News Wire

American Landmark Partners with Millionaire Mastermind Academy to Launch Real Estate Accelerator Program for Minority Women

12-week program in Tampa this Fall will provide workforce development and apprenticeships. Tampa, Florida (September 23, 2021) – The Millionaire Mastermind Academy, a nonprofit organization that aims to end poverty through entrepreneurship for minority women worldwide, and American Landmark Apartments, one of the country’s fastest-growing multifamily owner-operators in the country, are teaming up to help minority women entrepreneurs develop career skills in real estate and property management while further diversifying the industry.
TAMPA, FL
rismedia.com

Overcome 5 Obstacles Facing Real Estate Teams in Today’s Market

Teams are the hottest topic in real estate today—and the most profitable opportunity this industry has seen in decades. If built right, a team can double your income and increase your free time to help you build a legacy business. If built wrong, a team can negatively impact your business. Check out these solutions to help you successfully create a blueprint for your very own dream team and avoid common team-building mistakes.
REAL ESTATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Real Estate Brokerage#Real Estate Agents#Tech#Marketing Services#Prweb#Corte Madera
CarBuzz.com

Audi Develops Revolutionary Color-Changing Paint Tech

In the aftermarket industry, color-flipping paints are very popular, but manufacturers have occasionally offered them too. These paint finishes look different depending on how light is bouncing off them. Other types of special paints change color with heat, but to see this change happen requires throwing hot or cold water over the car to see the alternative look. Regardless of how the effect is achieved, there isn't much point to it besides the obvious aesthetic appeal. But what if your car could change color at the touch of a button? That's just what Audi plans to do, at least according to patents filed with the German patent office, discovered by CarBuzz.
CARS
theberkshireedge.com

Welcome to Real Estate Friday!

Here’s what we have for you this week in The Edge Real Estate section:. Property of the Week – Mary White and Maureen White Kirkby of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Barnbrook Realty offer a house that’s easy to love and easier to move into. What’s on the Market – An expanded...
REAL ESTATE
Bisnow

Real Estate Tech Firm Signs Flex-Industrial Lease In D.C. Suburbs

REEF, a real estate tech company backed by SoftBank, has leased flex-industrial space in suburban Maryland to grow its distribution network in the region. REEF signed a 64K SF lease at 8880 Gorman Road in Laurel, Maryland, Colliers, which represented REEF, announced Wednesday. The building's owner, Morgan Stanley, was represented by Lincoln Property Co. in the deal. The 140K SF building was constructed in 2000, according to LoopNet.
REAL ESTATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
martechseries.com

CrowdStreet and Juniper Square Partner to Usher in the Next Chapter of Digital Transformation for the Commercial Real Estate Industry

Juniper Square, the leading provider of investment management solutions for commercial real estate (CRE), announced it has entered into a strategic partnership with CrowdStreet, the leader in online capital raising for CRE sponsors, to provide an industry-first integration that will streamline investment management by synchronizing offering, investor and distribution information between the CrowdStreet Marketplace and Juniper Square. To-date, CrowdStreet has raised $2.2 billion in equity capital from thousands of individual accredited investors for more than 530 real estate investments.
REAL ESTATE
rejournals.com

Transwestern Real Estate Services names executive managing director

Transwestern Real Estate Services has appointed Greg Munson as executive managing director leading the firm’s Midwest region. In this expanded role, he will oversee operations across the firm’s offices in Chicago, Minneapolis, Milwaukee and Detroit, which includes leasing and management assignments in five states, capital markets activity and tenant advisory services for local, national and global clients.
CHICAGO, IL
rismedia.com

How to Implement a Dynamic Approach to Real Estate Teams

Imagine going to your doctor’s office and having the doctor do everything from reception, checking your insurance and even checking your vitals. While it would be a unique consumer experience, it probably wouldn’t be a good one. With a one-man show like this, not only would there be a packed waiting room, but paperwork would also be a mess, and the quality of service would be less than great.
REAL ESTATE
pymnts

Rabbet Partners With AvidXchange on Real Estate Invoice Management

Real estate development management software platform Rabbet on Tuesday (Sept. 21) announced that it’s partnering with accounts payable (AP) and payment automation solution AvidXchange on a program to improve invoice management for real estate developers. Through the pairing, Rabbet’s technology will communicate with AvidInvoice, AvidXchange’s electronic invoicing solution, to cut...
SOFTWARE
irei.com

BC Partners Real Estate makes first investment in Germany

BC Partners Real Estate (BCPRE), the real estate investment arm of BC Partners has made its first investment in Germany. The financial terms and seller were not disclosed. The BC Partners European Real Estate I Fund (BCPERE I), which is advised by BCPRE, has acquired the property known as Alte Post Kreuzberg at Tempelhofer Ufer 1 in Berlin’s Kreuzberg district.
WORLD
irei.com

Gaw Capital Partners launches new real estate fund in Hong Kong

Gaw Capital Partners has opened a new fund to real estate investors, Gateway Real Estate Fund VII (Hong Kong). Gaw Capital Partners is a private equity fund management company focused on real estate markets in Asia Pacific and other high barrier-to-entry markets globally. The firm's investments span the entire spectrum of real estate sectors, including residential development, offices, retail malls, hospitality, logistics warehouses and internet data center projects.
RETAIL
rismedia.com

Meybohm Real Estate Measures the Dividends of Tech Via Agent Time-Savings

After almost half a century in real estate, it’d be easy for Augusta, Georgia-based Meybohm Real Estate to rest on its laurels. With 340 agents and five offices, the brokerage caters to clients in 14 different counties throughout Georgia and South Carolina. Still, that hasn’t stymied Meybohm Real Estate’s desire...
AUGUSTA, GA
Inman.com

Three new tech innovations that will reshape real estate in 2022

In recent years, tech-driven innovation in real estate has been hit-or-miss. While there have been some significant innovations, true progress has also lagged in key areas, like how homes are valued and searched for, how real estate agents manage their transaction workflow and how the closing process works. Thankfully, that...
REAL ESTATE
pioneerpublishers.com

The ‘Estates by Wendy Team’ is ready to serve in local real estate market

CONCORD, CA — Ever since high school, Wendy Moore knew she wanted to be a Realtor. “It has been a winding road that has brought me to my destiny, working first as an international relocation specialist and then moving into residential construction and land development, until I found my passion in helping clients find their ideal home,” says Wendy, a relocation specialist who runs “The Estates by Wendy Team” at Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices/Drysdale Properties in Concord.
CONCORD, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy