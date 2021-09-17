International Pop Icon Paulina Rubio Slated to Headline Latin Stage at Miami Beach Pride
Miami Beach Pride showcases a diverse array of performing artists for an inclusive and COVID-safe event in September. Miami Beach Pride, announced that International pop icon Paulina Rubio will be the headliner for the Latin Stage on September 18, performing her hit songs during the festival. This is Rubio’s first performance at Miami Beach Pride and promises to be one to remember.www.stamfordadvocate.com
Comments / 0