Enterprise Police Department Appreciation Luncheon Sept. 1
Among the Enterprise Police Department personnel enjoying the EPD Appreciation Luncheon, cooked by Terrence and Jordan McGowan and Tonja Peoples, held Sept. 1 at Panache Events on Geneva Highway in Enterprise are, from left, Lt. Kyle Hale, Capt. Billy Haglund and Chief Michael Moore. Below, Panache Events owner Helen Nichols hosted an Appreciation Luncheon Sept. 1 for the Enterprise Police Department at her event venue on Geneva Highway. Friends helping coordinate the luncheon are, from left, Fran Garza, Geraldine Sanders, Brenda Reynolds and Nichols.www.southeastsun.com
Comments / 0