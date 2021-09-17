France recalls ambassadors from US, Australia

The United States said Thursday that Iran has given no hint that it wants to return to stalled talks over reviving the Iranian nuclear deal. "For now, certainly there's no indication, positive indication that Iran is prepared to come back... and to try to close down the remaining issues," a senior US official said. Western nations are trying to build momentum at the UN General Assembly in New York this week to kickstart the accord. Then-president Donald Trump pulled America out of the deal in 2018, reinstating sanctions on Iran that Washington had lifted as part of the agreement.

U.S. POLITICS ・ 2 DAYS AGO