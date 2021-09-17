O'Ward says IndyCar championship is Alex Palou's to lose

The Grand Prix of Portland, an IndyCar Series event, starts at noon Sunday; tickets are still availableAlex Palou is battling fellow young driver Pato O'Ward for the IndyCar Series championship. On Sunday, the Chip Ganassi Racing driver will have the big advantage, at least at the start, earning the pole position for the Grand Prix of Portland at Portland International Raceway. Palou had a top lap of 58.7701 seconds in the No. 10 PNC Bank Honda. "I'm super happy with my first pole in IndyCar," said Palou, a Spaniard who had a crash and did not finish the previous race...

PORTLAND, OR ・ 15 DAYS AGO