Devon Erickson, STEM School Shooter, Will Be Sentenced

BEDFORD, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A man who set off a bomb near a North Texas bridge has been sentenced to nearly four years in prison. In April 2021 CBS 11 News reported on how Nicholas Nelson detonated a bomb in Bedford, near a bridge along Forest Ridge Drive. When bomb technicians responded to calls about an explosion they found a crater beneath the bridge and explosive components, including a speaker wire and container debris, next to it. They also found an un-detonated explosive device along the roadway and performed a controlled detonation. An investigation found the 38-year-old had posted dozens of videos of himself on YouTube manufacturing and setting off other explosives. In plea papers, Nelson admitted to detonating the device under the Bedford bridge. Nicholas Nelson was sentenced 46 months in federal prison after pleading guilty to possession of a destructive device.

